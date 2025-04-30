May the Force be with You: Star Wars Day Coming to AutoZone Park

April 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds will use the force on Sunday, May 4 for Star Wars Day festivities during the club's game against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds).

Fans are encouraged to dress like their favorite character for a Star Wars costume party at the game. Special characters including storm troopers, a snow trooper, Darth Vader and Mandalorians, will appear throughout the game on the concourse throughout AutoZone Park.

During the game, the Redbirds will take the field in specialty Star Wars-themed Ewok jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off on the concourse with proceeds going to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. Following the final out, the winning bidders will go down to the field for a meet-and-greet with the player.

Fans can feel the Star Wars universe come to life with an immersive blast-a-trooper experience with 501st Legion for Star Wars on the concourse throughout the game.

Grab a Yoda Soda, filled with green punch, lime sorbet, whipped cream and lime wedges at the Icee Stand. At the concession stand behind section 103, grab a Bantha Burger, bantha meat topped with hot dogs.

All kids 12-and-under will receive an ice cream sandwich as part of Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday. The Kids Zone will be open on the Old Bluff for kids 12-and-under with inflatables, an obstacle course and slide. Kids will also be able to run the bases after the game, just like the pros.

Before the game, two Redbirds players will sign autographs for 25 minutes as part of the Pregame Autograph Series, presented by Sylvamo, the World's Paper Company.

Gates to AutoZone Park open at noon with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT. Purchase your single-game tickets.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

