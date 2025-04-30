Hall Hammers a Grand Slam to Power the Indians' 9-7 Victory against Omaha

April 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - Darick Hall's first-inning grand slam gave the Indianapolis Indians a cushion they did not surrender as they staved off a late-inning comeback and took down the Omaha Storm Chasers, 9-7, on Tuesday afternoon at Werner Park.

Hall's grand slam off of starter Luinder Avila (L, 0-1) was his first since Sept. 22, 2024, with Lehigh Valley vs. Worcester, and the Indians' (14-12) first since Joshua Palacios cleared the bases on Sept. 8, 2024, at Toledo. Hall also set a single-game high for Indians hitters on the season with four RBI.

Indy added another run in the third via a sacrifice fly from Malcom Nuñez before Omaha (10-16) strung together two hits and benefitted from a throwing error to plate two runs off of Thomas Harrington (W, 1-1) in the fourth inning. The Indians responded in the sixth with four hits and three runs of their own, including an RBI triple for catcher Brett Sullivan, marking the first triple from an Indians catcher since Grant Koch recorded a three-bagger on Aug. 25, 2023, vs. Iowa.

Harold Castro cut Omaha's deficit to four with a two-run shot in the sixth inning before Jack Suwinski responded with a solo homer, his second in four games with Indy, in the seventh. Omaha added three more runs in its half of the seventh, all with two outs, thanks to a pair of hit by pitches and a trio of RBI singles before Eddy Yean came on to get the last out of the inning and put a stop to Omaha's comeback.

Yean worked around a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and combined with Tanner Rainey (S, 1) to hold Omaha scoreless for the final 2.1 frames.

Eight of nine Indians hitters reached base safely and scored at least one run in the contest, with the team's nine RBI matching the most they've recorded in a single game this season. Ji Hwan Bae recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game and pushed his on-base streak to 13 games, matching Nick Solak's team-high for the season.

Indy continues its six-game set with Omaha at 7:35 PM on Wednesday from Werner Park. Lefty Nick Dombkowski (0-1, 2.45 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Indians for the second time this season against Chandler Champlain (0-1, 8.05 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.