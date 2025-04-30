Marcelo Mayer Bobbleheads, Roman Anthony Replica Jerseys Among Promotions Whose Tickets Go on Sale Today; Tickets for All WooSox '25 Games Now on Sale

WORCESTER, MA - Marcelo Mayer Bobbleheads and Roman Anthony Replica Jerseys are among the new promotional items the WooSox will offer fans this season. Having offered single game tickets only for April and May so far, the Worcester Red Sox are today launching the sale of tickets to all WooSox '25 home games-spring and summer. Fans can visit woosox.com, the Polar Park Ticket Office, or call (508) 500-8888.

WooSox Cowboy Hats and Roberto the Rocket Bobbleheads are also among the new promotional gifts.

The Marcelo Mayer Bobbleheads presented by Agnelli Law Offices will be given to fans attending the game Sunday, August 24. Two weeks earlier, on Sunday, August 10, fans will receive Roman Anthony Replica Jerseys.

Before a July 3 UniBank Fireworks spectacular, the club will give fans WooSox Cowboy Hats presented by Milton CAT. And on Sunday, June 8, Roberto the Rocket Bobbleheads presented by Workers Credit Union will be given away as well.

Every Friday night game is followed by UniBank Fireworks. Every Saturday afternoon game is preceded by the Great Polar Park Writers Series and followed by popular Sunset Catches on the Field presented by Planet Fitness. Every Sunday is a Fallon Health Sunday Funday, when Kids Run the Bases after the game.

Every Tuesday is a Tail-Waggin' Tuesday, when fans are welcome to bring their pooches to Polar Park. Tuesdays are also Taco & Tequila Tuesdays presented by Teremana, when fans can buy a "Whopping Walking Taco" and a margarita for $15 at the Nacho Nacho Man concession stand in right field.

Every Wednesday is a First Responder Wednesday presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four complimentary general admission tickets when presenting their credentials at the Polar Park Box Office. The offer includes police, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, physicians, laboratory workers, and hospital support and maintenance staff.

Red Sox Legends will meet fans and sign autographs on occasional "Throwback Thursdays," but will also make appearances on other dates as their schedule permits.

To see the full 2025 promotional schedule, visit woosox.com.

