Back-To-Back Bombs and Big Defense Fuels Eighth Straight Victory for Toledo

April 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester, MA - The Toledo Mud Hens took on the Worcester Red Sox in game two of their six game set at Polar Park on Wednesday, April 30.

The Hens defense made their presence known early, turning a clutch 9-3 double play in the bottom of the second to cut down a would-be run at the plate and keep the game scoreless.

In the top of the third, the Mud Hens' bats came alive. With two outs, Brewer Hicklen launched a solo homer to left to break the deadlock. Hao-Yu Lee followed with a back-to-back shot of his own, giving Toledo a quick 2-0 lead.

Toledo's defense continued to shine in the bottom of the fifth, ending the frame with a slick 5-6-3 double play to hold Worcester off the scoreboard.

In the sixth, Red Sox reliever Austin Adams issued three straight two-out walks to load the bases for the Hens, but Toledo couldn't capitalize as all three runners were left stranded.

Worcester broke through in the bottom of the eighth. Corey Rosier singled, advanced to second on a throwing error, and came around to score on a Nick Sogard RBI groundout, trimming the lead to 2-1. Marcelo Mayer and Vaughn Grissom followed with back-to-back singles, but a big escape by the Toledo bullpen preserved the lead.

PJ Poulin took the mound in the ninth and nailed down the save, securing the 2-1 win for the Mud Hens.

Toledo also wreaked havoc on the basepaths, swiping six bags on the night.

The Hens return to Polar Park on Thursday, May 1, for game three of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Notables:

Brewer Hicklen (2-5, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI)

Hao-Yu Lee (1-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI)

Wilkel Hernandez (5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K)

