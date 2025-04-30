Iowa's Comeback Attempt Falls Short

April 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (14-11) fought back against the Buffalo Bisons (11-16) after falling behind 6-0, but the comeback attempt fell just short as the Bisons defeated Iowa 10-8.

Buffalo started the scoring in the second inning as they took a 6-0 lead, thanks to a Christian Bethancourt home run, a single from Joey Loperfido and a triple from Davis Schneider.

Iowa cut into the lead with a three-run third on a homer from Moises Ballesteros and a double from Matt Shaw to make it 6-3.

Each team added a run in the fourth frame, but Ballesteros hit his second home run of the game in fifth and Jonathon Long crushed his second homer of the year to cut the Bisons' lead to 8-7.

Buffalo added a run in the seventh and eighth to go up 10-7. The I-Cubs threatened in the ninth but scored just one run on a single from Long.

Ballesteros extended his hit streak to 16 games, which marks the longest hit streak by an I-Cub since 2019. Today also marked his second multi-homer game of the season.

Iowa will play vs. Buffalo on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 12:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

