Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights, May 6-11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2025 season continues at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6 with a six-game series against the Syracuse Mets, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets, that runs through Sunday, May 11 at VyStar Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, May 6, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Get to Know Your Neighbor: Come join a collection of local nonprofits from the Jacksonville community!

Tacos & Tequila: Indulge in a selection of tacos. From shrimp, pork, beef and chicken. Pair them with rice, beans and a full spread of taco toppings to customize your perfect taco! Get ready to embark on a flavor adventure at our exclusive Tequila Tasting Fiesta! TICKET LINK HERE !

Wednesday, May 7, 2025, 12:05 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

Charity Begins at Home: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and the local community as they raise awareness and funds throughout the night with ticket sales and promotions.

VyStar & True Vet Solutions Military Appreciation Day: Join the Jumbo Shrimp, VyStar Credit Union and True Vet Solutions as they provide free military tickets to all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents. Complimentary tickets may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office on Georgia St. in advance or day of the game.

Yuengling Business Person Special, powered by Miller Electric: Move that afternoon meeting to the ballpark and come network! It's a Yuengling Business person special! For $25 ($28 for Dugout upgrade) you can get a field reserve ticket, hot dog, chips and a Yuengling or soda! BUSINESS PERSON SPECIALS ARE A SPECIAL TICKET AND CAN BE PURCHASED BY CLICKING MORE INFO.

Thursday, May 8, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Thursday games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz.) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at the Oasis concessions stand, underneath the stairs at the Craft Cave, and at the beer garden near the Tiki Terrace. $2 Coors Light cans are also available with all the hawkers throughout VyStar Ballpark.

Nurses Night: Celebrating all of the hard-working and underappreciated nurses during National Nurses Week! Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they use bed pans, stethoscopes and more on-field promotions! In appreciation of Nurses week, the Jumbo Shrimp are proud to offer a discount code to healthcare workers this weekend. Access the discount link HERE.

Friday, May 9, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Friday Night Lites: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2, 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave.

Friday Night Fireworks : Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks!

No Place Like Home: The Jumbo Shrimp's take on the classic musical and 2024/25 movie remake! Prepare to click your heels three times and return home.

Red Shirt Friday: Fans wearing red can save $1 on their tickets at the Miller Electric Box Office or donate that $1 to True Vet Solutions.

Saturday, May 10, 2025, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by Riverpoint Behavioral Health & VyStar Credit Union: May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Jumbo Shrimp are excited to partner with Riverpoint Behavioral Health to present Mental Health Awareness Night. Everyone is invited to help end the stigma.

Saturday Night Fireworks: Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks!

Straw Beach Hat Giveaway, presented by Riverpoint Behavioral Health & VyStar Credit Union: Be one of the first 2,000 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia Street to obtain this stylish Jumbo Shrimp hat! **One giveaway per person, not per ticket!** Giveaways only available when entering at the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza.

Sunday, May 11, 2025, 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday presented by Baptist Health: Fans can enter through the Main Gate on Georgia Street and head to the field via the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza for pregame catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open. There will also be complimentary pregame face painting and balloon animals. Plus, kids can feel like the pros by rounding the bases after the game.

Mother's Day: Take your favorite Mother figure to VyStar Ballpark to celebrate her with the Jumbo Shrimp!

Mother's Day Pregame Picnic & Tumbler Package: Don't know what to get your favorite Mother figure for Mother's Day? How about celebrating her with a Mother's Day picnic on the lower deck! For every two picnics purchased, you will receive a scampi tumbler. Ticket link can be found HERE.

Lilo & Stitch Jersey Auction: The Jumbo Shrimp will be wearing their Lilo & Stitch jerseys tonight! Jersey auction can be found HERE.

New at VyStar Ballpark in 2025 :

New Main Gate : New this year, fans can now enter the ballpark at the brand-new Main Gate on Georgia St., adjacent to Lot P North.

New Ground Level Souvenir Store : Two is better than one! The new Souvenir Store will now be accessible via the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and have access from Georgia St by Parking Lot P! The existing store on the main concourse will still be open during game days.

360 Ballpark Returns : The new Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and the walkway on the new Right Field building are the gateways for fans to once again make their way around the entirety of VyStar Ballpark.

Incredible New Food Options :

The Pit Smokehouse: Traditional BBQ plates smoked in-house

The Oasis: Latin, Jax-Mex flavors with tacos and quesadillas

Right Field Hall: Shareable plates and ballpark tapas with a full bar

The Wheelhouse: Made-to-order sandwiches, salads, wraps and cheesesteaks

Scampi's Cove: Classic ballpark snacks and sweets

Pinstripe Parlor: Pizza and ice cream parlor

