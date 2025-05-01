Stripers and Sounds Split Thursday Doubleheader

May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (12-18) and Nashville Sounds (17-13) split a pair of seven-inning games on Thursday night at Coolray Field. Nashville took game one 6-2 and Gwinnett followed with a 5-0 shutout in the nightcap.

Decisive Plays (Game 1): Nashville jumped on Stripers' starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep (L, 2-2) early with a three-run first inning. Gwinnett plated a run in the bottom of the first on a Garrett Cooper single. The Stripers' only other run came on a double off the bat of Matthew Batten to make it 4-2 in the fourth, but the Sounds added two more runs in the sixth.

Decisive Plays (Game 2): Gwinnett scored first in the third inning on an RBI groundout from Carlos Rodriguez. The Stripers flexed their muscles in the fifth with home runs from Sandy Leon (4) and James McCann (1) to make it a 4-0 game. Batten added an insurance RBI single in the sixth to increase the lead to 5-0.

Key Contributors: Batten (2-for-5, 2 RBIs) tallied RBI hits in both games. In game one, Cooper (3-for-3, 1 RBI) finished with his first three-hit game of the season. Gwinnett reliever Dylan Dodd (W, 1-1) got the win in game two with five strikeouts in 2.0 innings of relief. He, spot starter Dylan Covey (2.0 IP, 3 H), and relievers Jesse Chavez (2.0 IP, 1 H) and Wander Suero (1.0 IP, 1 H) combined on a seven-hit shutout.

Noteworthy: The Stripers produced their first shutout win of the season in the game two victory. Batten extended his RBI streak to four games, a span in which he's batting .417 (5-for-12) with two doubles, one homer, and five RBIs. Both infielders Eddys Leonard and Eddy Alvarez snapped 0-for-16 stretches at the plate.

Next Game (Friday, May 2): Nashville vs. Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Nathan Wiles (0-1, 1.42 ERA) gets the start for the Stripers against Logan Henderson (3-1, 2.70 ERA) of the Sounds. Join the Stripers and our friends from MyCountry 99.3 WCON for a night of faith and fellowship on Faith and Family Night. The Stripers will also transform into the Atlanta Black Crackers, paying tribute to the Negro League team that once called Ponce de Leon Park home. Stick around after the game as we light up the night on Fireworks Friday. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

