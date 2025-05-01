SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 1, 2025

May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (14-14) vs. Syracuse Mets (13-16)

May 1, 2025 | Game 29 | Road Game 18 | NBT Bank Stadium | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Zach Messinger (0-2, 4.79) vs. RH Joander Suarez (No Record)

Messinger: Allowed 3 R on 3 H over 4.0 IP in 4/25 Loss vs. CLT with 5 K & 3 BB (4-1 Knights)

Suarez: 1-3, 0.00 ERA for Binghamton with 14 K & 0 BB over 14.0 IP; 3 G - 2 GS for Rumble Ponies

LAST TIME OUT- SYRACUSE, NY (April 30, 2025) -The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders shut out the Syracuse Mets twice Wednesday night, winning 5-0 and 2-0 at NBT Bank Stadium. Three pitchers combined to blank the Mets in each game, leading the RailRiders to their second doubleheader sweep of the year.

In the top of the fourth, Jorbit Vivas and Everson Pereira reached on back-to-back singles and T.J. Rumfield walked to load the bases. With one away, Vivas scored on a sac fly from Dominic Smith to stake the RailRiders to a 1-0 edge. Jose Rojas followed with his third home run of the year; a three-run shot to right giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 4-0 lead. Pereira led off the sixth with a single and scored on a base hit from Alex Jackson, who was back in the lineup for the first time since April 11, for a 5-0 advantage. Winans worked 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out four. Eric Reyzelman inherited a runner and stranded him on. Geoff Hartlieb (2-1) pitched the final 1.2 innings to cap the RailRiders fourth shutout bid of the season. Hamel (1-2) took the loss after allowing the first four runs.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first in game two. A pair of singles set Rumfield up for an RBI single of his own, driving in Vivas. The RailRiders doubled the lead in the fifth. Vivas was hit by a pitch and scored on a Rumfield sacrifice fly for a 2-0 margin. RailRiders starter Sean Boyle (3-3) made the limited lead stick, matching a career-high with nine strikeouts over 5.1 innings. Rob Zastryzny worked two-thirds of an inning in back of Boyle and Yerry De Los Santos pitched the last of the seventh for his first save of the season. Brandon Sproat (1-3) allowed both runs and took the loss.

KAREER-HIGH MATCHED- Sean Boyle's nine-strikeout effort in the nightcap Wednesday matched his career-best effort, accomplished five other times during his career, most recently as April 11, 2023, against Syracuse at PNC Field prior to undergoing Tommy John surgery. It was the second-best single-game performance by a RailRiders arm this year, surpassed only by Allan Winans 10 K game last Wednesday.

SWEEP REVENGE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre did not sweep a doubleheader at all in 2024 and has swept two of its three twinbills so far this year. The RailRiders were swept twice in doubleheaders during the 2024 season, including twice by the Mets. The RailRiders split the first and swept the second during their opening homestand of the season against Rochester, and face the Red Wings for another doubleheader next Wednesday at PNC Field.

SHUTOUT STORIES- Wednesday's work was the fourth and fifth shutouts of the season out of 14 total wins. The 2024 pitching staff totaled eight shutout wins over 89 wins and 149 games played.

MESS DAY- Zach Messinger takes the ball against Syracuse tonight. The right-hander is making his sixth start of the year, half of which will have been against the Mets. He made his Triple-A debut at NBT Bank Stadium on April 1, allowing two runs on four hits over four innings. He also worked the Sunday series finale, again allowing two runs over four innings on six hits. Messinger totaled four strikeouts in the series.

HEALING- Alex Jackson was activated off the 7-Day Injured List and caught five innings of game one. The catcher was placed on the 7-Day Injured List on April 12. Jackson is hitting .250 over eight games this season. He hit two home runs and drove in six during his last series - April 9 & 11 against Rochester.

Ks FOR DAYS- RailRiders pitchers struck out 75 batters over 57 innings during the Knights series, tied for the second-most in any one week for an I: team this season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's high for any set this season was previously 55 over six days in Syracuse. Durham struck out 77 Sugar Land batters in their six-game inter-league series from April 1 through 6 and Norfolk also struck out 75 Charlotte batters that first full week of the season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's single six-game series record is 80, set from September 11-September 18, 2023, versus Buffalo.

STREAKING- Jesús Rodríguez has reached safely in all 13 games he has played for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since his promotion from Double-A on April 6. The RailRiders backstop holds a .500 on-base percentage so far, with 16 hits and 12 walks over his 13 games. The 13-game on-base streak is the longest by any RailRiders so far this season, passing T.J. Rumfield's 10-game run earlier this month.

CASHING IN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to NBT Bank Stadium for its second and final visit of 2025. The RailRiders took four of six from the Mets during the first long series of the season from April 1 through 6. After this series, the Mets head to PNC Field for a set in June and come back in late August for a fourth and final meeting this season between the top affiliates of the New York teams.

TIME... SPENT- Sunday's game between the RailRiders and Knights took four hours and 22 minutes to play 12 innings. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had not played a 12-inning game since September 17, 2023, against Buffalo. The last non-delayed game that exceeded four hours was August 28, 2021; a 12-inning game at Lehigh Valley (4:31).

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York fell 5-4 to the Orioles and split their two-game set. Aaron Judge hit his tenth home run of the season and drove in three... Somerset Held off Richmond 10-8. Four players drove in two runs each and Bailey Dees struck out eight in the victory...

Hudson Valley fell 4-2 to Jersey Shore. Ben Hess struck out eight in the loss... Tampa broke up a tied game in the top of the eight in a 4-3 win at Bradenton. Edgleen Perez walked with the bases loaded to give the Tarpons the eventual winning run.

