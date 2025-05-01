Marlins Catcher Fortes to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville

May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' catcher Nick Fortes will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Thursday against the Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Fortes was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 11 with a left oblique strain, retroactive to April 10. He's played in seven games thus far in 2025 with Miami, slashing .300/.333/.500/.833, cracking three extra-base hits while driving in three.

In 2024, Fortes played in 110 games with the Marlins. He slashed .227/.259/.318/.577 with four home runs and 29 RBIs. He totaled 20 extra-base hits, scored 28 runs, and walked 11 times.

A native of DeLand, Fla., the Marlins selected Fortes in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB draft out of Ole Miss. During his first professional season in 2018, he spent time between the GCL Marlins, Batavia Muckdogs and the Greensboro Grasshoppers. In 19 games, he slashed .226/.346/.258/.604 with 11 RBIs. In 2019, Fortes played in 76 games for the Jupiter Hammerheads in the Florida State League. He hit .217/.293/.308/.601 with three home runs, 29 RBIs and 22 runs scored.

After the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID, Fortes played with both Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville in 2021. He played in 95 total games, slashing .246/.332/.367/.698 with seven homers, 44 RBIs with 37 runs scored. After a successful start to the 2021 campaign, he made his major league debut on September 18 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.

Between 2022-2024 Fortes has caught almost 300 games for the Marlins with a combined 23 homers and 89 RBIs. He has slashed .224/.277/.347/.624 over the last three seasons with Miami.

Fortes is the fifth Marlin to rehab in Jacksonville in 2025. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (April 1-April 10), right-hander Declan Cronin (April 10-April 18), outfielder Jesús Sánchez (April 10-April 15) and infielder Connor Norby (April 12-April 17), have also rehabbed in Jacksonville in 2025. In 2024, The Jumbo Shrimp had 18 Marlins rehab throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.