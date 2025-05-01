Team Detours to "Traffic" Theme for 'Salute to Lehigh Valley' 2025

May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Hate it. Loathe it. Plan for it. Try to avoid it. It comes for us all. It is Traffic. In honor of the one thing in the Lehigh Valley that has touched everyone's lives, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs will be transforming into the 'Lehigh Valley Traffic' for this season's 'Salute to Lehigh Valley'.

Traffic has become a way of life in the Lehigh Valley and permeates nearly every roadway in the fast-growing Lehigh Valley region. For every 10-minute commute that turned into 30-minutes, for every road-rage inducing moment, everyone knows Lehigh Valley Traffic is just different. In saluting Traffic's role in everyday Lehigh Valley life, the IronPigs will be changing their name to the Lehigh Valley Traffic at their June 14th home game at Coca-Cola Park.

"We like to salute fun and unique aspects of the Lehigh Valley each year when we pay tribute to something authentically Lehigh Valley," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "While 'Traffic' certainly isn't fun, it's a unique and tongue-in-cheek way to 'salute' an ever-present aspect of our region as we continue to grow. If I had a nickel for every time I heard the phrase 'the traffic on 22 was bad today' I could retire rich."

The on-field Traffic look includes an exclusive design for both the hat and jersey. The hat is two-tone look (black bill & gray base) with the Traffic logo on the front. The logo features a route emblem, but instead of the roadway number, several vehicles take up the space with their taillights brightly illuminated in a bumper-to-bumper traffic jam. The jersey features the Traffic wordmark routed the chest in the same red as flashing taillights. The sleeves are made up of a map overview of the Lehigh Valley during a difficult day of traffic, with plenty of roadways in red and yellow signifying gridlock and crowded roadways. The numbers on the back of the jersey are placed within a special Pennsylvania/IronPigs themed license plate surrounded by blaring taillights.

Be it late braking, no turn signal, tailgating, or just good old-fashioned bad driving, Traffic steers into many forms in the Lehigh Valley. Following the game on June 14, the Traffic jerseys will be auctioned off while the hats will be entered into a raffle with proceeds from both auctions benefiting the nonprofit Elevate Foundation.

The IronPigs 'Salute to Lehigh Valley' has been a yearly tradition for the club since 2022 as they've paid homage to Shoofly Pie (2024), IronHorses (2023), and Scrapple (2022). Even pre-dating the official 'Salute to Lehigh Valley' promotion the IronPigs have been at the forefront of honoring local traditions and have played as the Festers (2016), Fashnachts (2021), and Lagers (2021).

Traffic merchandise is now available for purchase at the IronPigs clubhouse store. Fans can try to exit Route 22 to visit the store at Coca-Cola Park or shop online while waiting in traffic at shopironpigs.com. Tickets for the June 14th 'Salute to Lehigh Valley' game are available now and you can secure your seats by going to www.ironpigsbaseball.com, stopping by the Provident Bank Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park, or by calling (610) 841-PIGS (7447).

The IronPigs will take the field as the Traffic on Saturday, June 14th when they take on the Worcester Red Sox, giving fans a chance to show their support (or hatred!) of Traffic. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with post-game fireworks following the game! The IronPigs are hopeful all fans will stay for the fireworks afterwards and leave simultaneously after the game so that we can re-create a good ol' fashioned Traffic jam as part of the theme's final act.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.