Saints Start Strong, But Fall 5-2 to Clippers in Game One of Doubleheader

May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - The St. Paul Saints were hoping to use their momentum from the first two games of the series to exorcise all the Huntington Park demons. They started well, plating two runs in the first, but the Columbus Clippers got three in the bottom of the inning and never looked back as the Saints lost 5-2 in game one of a doubleheader.

The Saints wasted no time taking the early lead. Ryan Fitzgerald led off with a single to center. With one out Jeferson Morales singled to center and Fitgerald advanced to third on a fielding error by centerfielder Will Brennan. Back-to-back RBI singles from Carson McCusker and Mike Ford put the Saints up 2-0.

The Clippers responded in the bottom of the inning to take the lead. Petey Halpin led off with a walk. With one out Will Brennan singled to right putting runners at first and second. Jonathan Rodriguez walked to load the bases. A wild pitch scored Halpin cutting the Saints lead to 2-1. With two outs Kody Huff singled to center knocking home two giving the Clippers a 3-2 lead.

With two outs and nobody on in the second the Clippers plated a run. Yordys Valdes was hit by a pitch and back-to-back singles by Brennan and Rodriguez scored Valdes giving the Clippers a 4-2 lead.

The Clippers added an insurance run in the fifth when C.J. Kayfus led off with a double, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt, and scored on a Milan Tolentino sacrifice fly making it 5-2.

