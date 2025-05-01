Blame It on the Rain: Game Two of Saints-Clippers Doubleheader Postponed by Rain, Play Two Friday
May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - By the end of the season the St. Paul Saints might be able to do an NCAA tournament style rain postponement bracket. They have eight of their 68 already filled out as Game 2 of the doubleheader between the Saints and Columbus Clippers was washed out due to rain. The two teams will make it up as part of a doubleheader on Friday evening beginning at 4:05 p.m. (CT) at Huntington Park.
The Saints will send RHP Marco Raya (0-1, 8.00) to the mound in game one and he will go up against Clippers LHP Doug Nikhazy (1-0, 3.44). In game two the Saints start RHP Darren McCaughan (1-0, 0.00) against Clippers RHP Trenton Denholm (0-1, 8.10). Both games can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
