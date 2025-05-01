Iowa Drops Its Second Straight Game against Buffalo 8-1
May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs dropped their second straight game of this week's series against the Buffalo Bisons with an 8-1 loss on the first day of May.
The Bisons struck first with eight unanswered runs as the I-Cubs were blanked for the first eight innings of the game.
Chase Strumpf got Iowa on the board in the bottom of the eighth inning as he was the only offense who shined in today's loss, going 2-of-3 with a home run.
But, Moises Ballesteros decided to keep the streak going as it went up to 17 straight games with at least a hit and is just two games shy of tying Jim Adduci hit streak which was 19 games during the 2019 season.
The Iowa Cubs host the Buffalo Bisons for the fourth of a six-game series, Friday, May 2 as first pitch is slated to begin at 7:08 p.m. CT.
