Memphis Drops First of Series with Louisville on Education Day
May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds dropped game three of a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) by a final score of 13-4 on Thursday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Designated hitter Ivan Herrera clubbed a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning in the first game of his MLB Rehab Assignment. The right-handed hitter went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Herrera is scheduled to catch tomorrow afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Catcher Andy Yerzy blasted his second home run of the season in just his second game with Memphis. Right fielder Bryan Torres posted a 3-for-5 day with a run scored and a diving catch in right field.
Starting pitcher Ian Bedell (0-2) allowed six runs on five hits, walked one and struck out five in 4.0 innings pitched. The right-handed pitcher allowed three home runs in the outing. Zack Weiss did not allow an earned run in 2.2 innings out of the bullpen and struck out five.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Thursday, May 1 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
