Chandler's Gem Propels Indians Past Omaha, 7-2
May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
PAPILLION, Neb. - Behind Bubba Chandler's best start of the season, the Indianapolis Indians scored in four consecutive innings to take the series lead with a 7-2 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday night at Werner Park.
Nick Yorke got the Indians (15-13) on the board early, launching his second home run of the season off Omaha starter Ryan Ramsey (L, 0-1). Indianapolis then broke the game open in the fourth with a three-run inning. Tsung-Che Cheng and Ji Hwan Bae singled, Alika Williams walked and Nick Solak was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Yorke followed with an RBI single, and Malcom Nuñez drew a bases-loaded walk to extend the lead to 4-0.
Omaha (11-17) responded in the bottom of the fourth with back-to-back doubles from Nick Loftin and MJ Melendez to score a run, but the Storm Chasers' threat ended there.
The Indians answered with insurance runs in each of the next three frames. Billy Cook walked and later scored on a wild pitch in the fifth. Solak doubled in the sixth and was brought home by a Nuñez sacrifice fly. In the seventh, Cook walked again, stole second and scored on a sacrifice fly by Cheng after another single from Abrahan Gutierrez.
Omaha mounted a late rally in the ninth with singles by Loftin and Melendez. After Tanner Rainey hit Peyton Wilson to load the bases, a sacrifice fly from Cam Devanney brought in the game's final run.
Pirates top prospect Chandler (W, 2-0) dazzled in his first career start against the Storm Chasers, fanning nine batters over five frames, yielding just one run on three hits with a walk. Mike Burrows was lights out in his first relief outing for Indianapolis, surrendering only one hit while punching out five in three innings of work.
Game four of the six-game tilt between Indianapolis and Omaha is set for 7:35 PM on Friday night at Werner Park. RHP Braxton Ashcraft (2-2, 5.81) will toe the rubber for the Indians and RHP Thomas Hatch (0-1, 6.14) will counter for the Storm Chasers.
