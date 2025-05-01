Red Wings Fall to Lehigh Valley in Thursday Matinée

The Rochester Red Wings fell to Lehigh Valley once again Thursday afternoon, this time by a score of 8-1. CF Robert Hassell III tied a career-high with four hits in four at-bats and drove in the Red Wings' only run of the ballgame from the sixth spot in the lineup. On the mound, RHP Chase Solesky turned in 5.2 stellar innings in relief of starting pitcher RHP Andry Lara.

Lehigh Valley came out swinging in the first, starting with a leadoff double from LF Justin Crawford and an RBI single from 3B Otto Kemp to open the scoring. After Kemp swiped second, DH Christian Arroyo drove him home with a double to left-center, and C Garrett Stubbs followed with a run-scoring single to right. 1B Buddy Kennedy kept the rally alive with a base hit to left, but the Red Wings managed to escape further damage, holding the IronPigs to three runs in the inning.

The IronPigs tacked on another run in the second after SS Erick Brito drew a walk, stole second, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Otto Kemp came through again with a single to left-center to bring Brito home, pushing the lead to 4-0 before the Red Wings turned a double play to end the frame.

The Red Wings got on the board in the second, as LF Andrew Pinckney led off with a ground-rule double to deep right-center and came around to score on a single through the left side by Robert Hassell III.

The IronPigs added to their lead in the fifth when Major League Rehabber CF Brandon Marsh launched a solo home run to left, extending the advantage to 5-1 after consecutive strikeouts opened the inning.

Lehigh Valley tacked on another run in the sixth as Christian Arroyo doubled to right, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Buddy Kennedy to push the IronPigs' lead to 6-1.

The score remained the same until the ninth, when the IronPigs tacked on another pair of runs on a two-RBI single from Brandon Marsh. Rochester went down quietly in the bottom half, falling by a score of 8-1.

Andry Lara took the ball first for Rochester during the Thursday matinee. The right-hander allowed four earned runs on five hits with one walk across 1.1 innings. Chase Solesky chased Lara, entering with one out in the top half of the second inning. The Florida native tossed 5.2 innings, giving up two earned, on three hits, striking out four. RHP Zach Brzycky, making his 2025 debut at Innovative Field, finished with 1.0 scoreless inning with two strikeouts. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. entered in the top of the ninth inning, making his Triple-A debut. The Georgia Tech alumnus allowed two earned on two hits while walking one in the final frame.

CF Robert Hassell III is Thursday's Player of the Game. The former first-round pick by San Diego in 2020 finished the contest 4-for-4 with an RBI. This was the third time in Hassell's career that he finished a game with four hits (Last; 4/30/22), and first time at the Triple-A level. He now has eight multi-hit games this season, tied with Brady House for most on the team.

Rochester and Lehigh Valley will meet Friday night for game four of the series. The Red Wings will send Major League Rehabber RHP Michael Soroka to the mound against the IronPigs. The first pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m.

