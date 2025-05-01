Late Comeback Falls Short In Tides Loss
May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Norfolk Tides (9-20) fell to the Charlotte Knights (15-15), 7-4, on Thursday night at Harbor Park. The Knights led for most of the game, and a late string of runs for Norfolk wasn't enough to mount a comeback.
Charlotte scored three runs in the second inning to take the early lead. Terrin Vavra responded for the Tides in the top of the third with an RBI single. The Knights got that run back in the fifth on a home run by Andre Lipcius to make it a 4-1 ball game.
Norfolk cut Charlotte's lead when Luis Vázquez ripped an RBI double. But Charlotte would continue to pound on the Tides, scoring a run in the sixth and then launched a two-run homer from Omar Narváez to make it 7-2.
The Tides made things interesting late game, getting two RBI singles from Jordyn Adams and Vavra in the eighth. But the comeback would fall short, as the Tides lost their fourth straight game, 7-4.
