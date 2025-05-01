Lipcius, Narvaez Both Homer in Knights Victory

May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights paid homage to the former Charlotte O's identity on Thursday night and they did so against the current Baltimore Orioles affiliate, the Norfolk Tides. The Knights jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Charlotte reeled off their seventh consecutive victory by a final score of 7-4.

The Knights plated three runs with an impressive rally in the bottom of the second inning. Andre Lipcius, Zach DeLoach, and Dominic Fletcher all knocked in a run. Lipcius connected with a solo Home Run in his next at-bat which gave the Knights a 4-1 lead in the fourth.

Norfolk plated one in the top of the sixth inning, but Kyle Teel answered in the bottom half with an RBI double that scored Bryan Ramos. The Knights added two more in the seventh inning when Omar Narvaez clubbed a two-run Home Run to right-centerfield.

The Tides managed to plate a pair of runs in the top of the eighth before the Knights went to Dan Altavilla out of the bullpen. The Charlotte closer recorded the game's final four outs on the way to his league-leading fourth save of the season. Wikelman Gonzalez also impressed with two scoreless innings in his Charlotte Knights debut.

The win improved the Knights to .500 on the season with a 15-15 overall record. The hottest team in the International League is back in action on Friday night at Truist Field where the Knights and Tides are scheduled to begin play at 7:04pm ET.

