Noah Cameron Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals

May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release









Omaha Storm Chasers pitcher Noah Cameron

(Omaha Storm Chasers, Credit: Minda Haas Kuhlmann) Omaha Storm Chasers pitcher Noah Cameron(Omaha Storm Chasers, Credit: Minda Haas Kuhlmann)

PAPILLION, NEB. - Omaha Storm Chasers left-handed starting pitcher Noah Cameron made his MLB debut for the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in their game at George M. Steinbrenner Field against the Tampa Bay Rays, the fourth Storm Chaser to debut in the Major Leagues this season and the third to do so with the Royals.

The 25-year-old was recalled by the Royals Wednesday and started the second game of their series against the Rays, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning. Cameron opened the game with 6.1 hitless and scoreless innings before a Curtis Mead single broke up the no-hit bid and ended his evening. Cameron struck out three, with his first MLB strikeout coming against Chandler Simpson to end the third inning.

With his start Wednesday, Cameron is the 339th player in franchise history that has made their MLB debut after playing for the Triple-A Omaha club. The St. Joseph, Mo. native is in his fourth season of professional baseball, after being selected by the Royals in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Central Arkansas. He was added to the Royals' 40-Man roster in November 2024.

Cameron was recognized by Baseball America as a Triple-A All-Star in 2024, as he went 3-2 with a 2.32 ERA (14 ER in 54.1 IP) across 9 regular season starts for Omaha, with 62 strikeouts and a .220 opponents' average (44-for-200). The lefty began 2024 at Double-A Northwest Arkansas and made 25 regular season starts between the two levels, leading all Royals minor league pitchers with 149 strikeouts. Cameron had the 3rd-best ERA (3.08) among qualified arms, while ranking 2nd in the organization last year in innings pitched, (128.2), tied 2nd in starts (25) and ranked 5th among qualified arms in the system in WHIP (1.21).

He had started 5 games for Omaha so far in 2025, going 2-0 with a 3.22 ERA (8 ER in 22.1 IP). Through April 29, Cameron ranked 4th among qualified pitchers in the International League with a .188 opponents' average and 8th in WHIP (1.03).

Since making his professional debut in 2022, Cameron's 407 strikeouts and 73 starts in the Minors are the most of any Royals Minor League pitcher. Among 22 Royals Minor League arms that have thrown at least 200.0 innings across the last four seasons (since the start of 2021), his 11.31 K/9, and 22.9 K-BB% rank as the best in the system.

Cameron is the third Storm Chasers player this season to get called up to Kansas City and is the fourth to make their Major League debut in 2025. Right-handed pitcher Noah Murdock (2024) made his MLB debut with the Athletics on March 29 at Seattle, utility player Tyler Tolbert (2024-25) made his MLB debut with the Royals on March 31 at Milwaukee and left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk (2023-25) made his MLB debut with the Royals on April 15 at New York (AL).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.