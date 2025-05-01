Pair of Home Runs Power Bisons Past Iowa Cubs 8-1 on Thursday

May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons used a pair of two-run home runs, including Christian Bethancourt's second three-run home run in as many games, to defeat the Iowa Cubs 8-1 on Thursday afternoon at Principal Park. Easton Lucas also pitched six innings without allowing a run to keep the I-Cubs offense from answering.

Lucas earned his first Triple-A victory of the season with a quality start, allowing just two hits and striking out four batters in the start. The left-hander did not allow a base hit the first time through the batting order, retiring each of the first nine batters he faced. He also used a pair of double plays by the defense to keep the I-Cubs from scoring until the eighth inning.

That allowed the Bisons offense to once again open the scoring in the top of the second inning and never trail. Buffalo's offense scored four times in the top of the second, opening up a 4-0 advantage over Iowa. Orelvis Martinez led off the inning with a double that was followed by a Rainer Nunez base hit. The two base runners scored on an Ali Sanchez three-run home run. Sanchez's team leading fourth home run of the season gave the Bisons a 3-0 lead. Michael Stefanic also added an RBI base hit later in the inning to extend the lead to 4-0.

The lead ballooned to seven in the top of the third inning when Bethancourt hit his third home run of the season to center field. The three-run shot gave the Bisons a 7-0 lead. Joey Loperfido and Nunez both scored on the home run. Loperfido led off the inning with a base hit against Jordan Wicks. The I-Cubs starter allowed all seven runs in two and two-thirds innings in his start.

Buffalo would extend the lead to eight, 8-0, thanks to a leadoff double by Sanchez in the top of the eighth inning against Jack Neely. The Cubs reliever was charged with the run after a wild pitch allowed Sanchez from third base. The Bisons offense finished the afternoon with 11 hits, one short of their season high.

The I-Cubs lone run was scored in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was courtesy of a Chase Strumpf solo home run to right field that trimmed the deficit to 8-1. Jacob Barnes allowed the home run, one of two Bisons relievers that preserved the victory. Eric Pardinho pitched one and two-thirds innings of scoreless relief that allowed Buffalo to win their second straight game of the series.

The two teams will meet again on Friday night in game four of their six-game series. Trenton Wallace is scheduled to start for Buffalo for the 8:08 p.m. EDT first pitch at Principal Park. You can listen to all of the action on The Bets 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and bisons.com starting at 7:45 p.m. The 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro will host Countdown to Bisons Baseball, leading to the first pitch from Des Moines.

