Clippers Take Game-One of the Twin Bill

May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS - Tuesday's series opener between the Columbus Clippers and St. Paul Saints became a doubleheader after their matchup on April 5th was postponed. Mother Nature had other plans and the two teams were only able to get the first game of the twin bill in before the rains came, making Thursday another attempt to play a doubleheader at Huntington Park.

Wednesday night's contest was a back and forth affair, and game-one on Thursday looked like it was going to be more of the same. Four singles in the top of the first by St. Paul put them ahead 2-0 after half a frame.

Clippers bounced right back in the bottom half. Petey Halpin walked, Will Brennan singled, and Johnathan Rodríguez walked to load the bases with one away. A wild pitch from Saints starter Cory Lewis scored Halpin from third to put Columbus on the board. After C.J. Kayfus went down swinging, Kody Huff lined a base hit to score a pair, giving the ClipShow a 3-2 advantage after one.

They kept it rolling in the second. With two down, Yordys Valdes was hit by a pitch, and Brennan singled to put runners on the corners. Rodríguez followed with a single of his own, scoring Valdes, and extending the lead to 4-2.

C.J. Kayfus' second hit of the ballgame was a leadoff double in the fifth. He was successfully sacrificed over to third on a bunt by Kody Huff, and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Milan Tolentino.

After a rough first inning, Clippers starter Will Dion (W, 1-2) settled into a nice groove, facing the minimum in the second, third, and fifth innings. His finished his outing going five strong, giving up six hits and two earned runs, striking out four without walking a batter.

Luis Frías took over on the hill for Dion, he worked a pair of scoreless innings for Columbus to close out the victory, earning his first save of the season.

Clippers improve to 14-14, St. Paul falls to 13-14 on the year.

