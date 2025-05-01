Omaha Falls to Indianapolis 7-2

May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell to the Indianapolis Indians 7-2 Thursday night at Werner Park, trailing for all nine innings in the game.

The contest opened as a pitchers' duel, with just one hit between the two sides over the first three innings. Omaha's Ryan Ramsey allowed a solo homer in the first inning for a 1-0 Indianapolis lead, but otherwise pitched scoreless second and third innings. Indians starter Bubba Chandler, the Pirates' top prospect, retired Omaha's first 11 batters, with 6 strikeouts the first time though the lineup.

Omaha worked onto the scoreboard against Chandler in the fourth innings, as back-to-back doubles from Nick Loftin and MJ Melendez plated the Chasers' first run of the game, for a 4-1 score through four innings.

Indianapolis pulled away in the middle innings, knocking Ramsey out of the game with three runs in the fourth, before scoring single runs in the fifth and sixth innings off Jacob Wallace and one in the seventh against Ryan Brady, stretching the Indy lead to 7-1.

Andrew Hoffamnn struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning and Jonathan Bowlan struck out two in a perfect ninth to keep the deficit at six runs.

Loftin and Melendez singled back-to-back with one out in the ninth, then Loftin scored on a sacrifice fly from Cam Devanney, moving the game to a 7-2 score that held to be final.

The Storm Chasers return to action Friday at 6:35 p.m. CT, with right-hander Thomas Hatch taking the mound for Omaha.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.