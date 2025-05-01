Singleton Reaches Base Four Times But Mets Lose to RailRiders, 19-8, on Thursday Night

May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Herm Card)

Syracuse, NY - After a pair of two-out rallies that plated seven runs, the Syracuse Mets still didn't overcome an offensive outburst by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in a 19-8 loss on a rainy Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Syracuse (13-17) went down early when Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tacked on six runs in the first three innings. The Mets didn't go down easy, scoring four runs in the bottom of the third inning. After two quick outs, Donovan Walton and Drew Gilbert singled. Jon Singleton was hit by a pitch, and Jared Young brought Walton home with an RBI single to make it 6-1. The next batter, Joey Meneses, cracked a bases-clearing double that brought Syracuse within two, 6-4.

The RailRiders scored two more in the fourth inning to go ahead, 8-4, but once again the Mets responded. Syracuse scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth when Walton doubled, Gilbert walked, and Singleton smashed a three-run homer to cut the deficit, 8-7.

From there, the Mets pitching staff became too short-handed with five pitchers being promoted to the Major Leagues in the last three days. Syracuse allowed seven more runs heading into the bottom of the eighth and trailed, 15-7. The Mets added one more run on an RBI by Young that scored Walton to make it 15-8. In the bottom of the ninth, Syracuse allowed four more runs with a position player, Walton, on the mound.

Although it was a rough day of pitching, the Syracuse lineup notched eight runs off of nine hits. Singleton and Meneses each had three RBIs, and Young drove in the other two runs. Walton led the team with three hits, while Gilbert, McKinney, Singleton, and Young all reached base multiple times.

Syracuse continues its six-game series against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Friday night with game four. Right-hander Felipe De La Cruz is slated to start for the Mets and make his Triple-A debut. First pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

