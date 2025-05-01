Highlights: Bats Blister Redbirds in 13-4 Rout

May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats used a pair of four-run innings in a blowout victory over the Memphis Redbirds, 13-4. Aaron Wilkerson's seven innings of one-run ball kept the Redbirds at bay while the offense showed out with five extra-base hits.

The first two innings came and went without a peep from either offense, but the Bats came alive in the top of the third against Memphis starter Ian Bedell (L, 0-2). Levi Jordan led off the inning with his first home run of the season, a solo shot for the first base runner that either team had put on to that point, to put Louisville on the board first. Jacob Hurtubise punched a two-out single to left field, and Tyler Stephenson followed with a walk. Will Benson then came up and crushed his sixth big fly of the year onto the center field berm, putting the Bats up 3-0 heading into the bottom of the third.

Louisville got more two-out magic in the fourth inning, as Davis Wendzel smacked a two-run shot to left-center to make it a 6-0 game.

Keeping the pedal to the metal, the Bats quickly loaded the bases in the fifth before Edwin Rios was hit by a pitch, bringing home a run and making it 7-0. Singles by Jordan and Wendzel gave them each three RBI for the day and brought the Louisville lead out to double-digits at 10-0.

Aaron Wilkerson (W, 3-1) was cruising on the hill for the Bats, getting through five quick innings with only two Redbirds reaching base. He ran into a bit of trouble in the sixth, allowing back-to-back singles to open the inning, but he recorded a strikeout and a pair of flyouts to keep Memphis off the board.

Wilkerson pitched into the seventh, logging an out before allowing a solo bomb to right field off the bat of Andy Yerzy. With plenty of insurance from his offense, Wilkerson stayed composed and recorded the next two outs, completing another stellar performance on the young season.

Louisville added two more runs in the top of the eighth on a Memphis error and an RBI single by Rios. Ryan Cardona entered the game out of the bullpen for the Bats in the bottom of the inning, allowing a three-run shot to Ivan Herrera to make it a 12-4 game. The Bats got one back in the top of the ninth on an Eric Yang sacrifice fly, and Cardona stayed in the ballgame in the ninth to close it out, working a perfect frame to clinch a 13-4 Louisville victory.

The Bats (15-14) will continue their series with the Redbirds (17-11) with game four on Friday. First pitch is set for 1:45 p.m. ET, and Nick Curran will be on the call for Sports Talk 790.

