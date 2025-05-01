Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 1 vs. Lehigh Valley

May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (21-8) vs. Rochester Red Wings (6-22)

Thursday, May 1, 2025 - 11:05 a.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Kyle Tyler (2-2, 3.42) vs. RHP Andry Lara (0-2, 9.00)

TURN THE PAGE: The Rochester Red Wings jumped out to an early 2-0 lead Wednesday night thanks in part to a solo home run off the bat of 3B BRADY HOUSE, but fell victim to a ninth-inning Lehigh Valley rally and dropped the contest by a score of 4-2...RHP SETH SHUMAN turned in 5.0 innings of one-hit baseball on the mound, and RHP PATRICK WEIGEL and LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON followed with scoreless appearances of their own. Washington Nationals No. 9 prospect (MLB.com) RF DAYLEN LILE made his Triple-A debut and tripled to pick up his first knock to lead off the ballgame...Rochester will send RHP ANDRY LARA to the mound for game three of the series, fellow IronPigs right-hander Kyle Tyler...

The Red Wings finished the month of April with a 5-21 record (.192), their lowest winning percentage in a calendar month since at least 1978...heading into May, Rochester has posted a record above .500 in the month in each of their last three seasons.

HOUSE-WARMING PARTY: 3B BRADY HOUSE launched his fifth home run of the season last night, and also extended his team-leading on-base streak to 15 games, tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the International League...the Georgia native leads all Nationals Minor leaguers in homers, RBI (16), OBP (.356), hits (31), XBH (11), runs scored (18), and total bases (53)...ranks second with a .292 batting average (31-for-106), .500 slugging percentage, and .856 OPS

This is the first time House has hit five homers in a calendar month at the Triple-A level.

THE SHUMAN SHOW: RHP SETH SHUMAN turned in a dominant 5.0 innings of one-hit baseball in his second Triple-A start last night, while striking out five batters and walking one...in three starts of at least 5.0 innings pitched this season (2 w/HBG, 4/8 & 4/18), the Georgia Southern product has posted a 1.13 ERA (2 ER/16.0 IP) with 15 strikeouts and one walk.

JUST A DAY(LEN) IN THE LIFE: RF DAYLEN LILE made his Triple-A debut last night, and logged a triple to lead off the ballgame for his first hit...he has now picked up a hit in a career-best 15 consecutive games dating back to 4/13 with Double-A Harrisburg, tied for the third-longest active streak in Minor League Baseball...over the course of the streak, Lile is slashing .363/.400/.606 with nine extra-base hits (2 HR, 3 3B, 4 2B), 13 RBI and six stolen bases...

He is the 16th position player, and 37th player overall to suit up for the Red Wings this season.

THAT DOES THE (PA)TRICK: Do some RHP PATRICK WEIGEL turned in 2.0 shutout innings on just one hit in the loss last night, while striking out five of the seven batters he faced...he has not allowed an earned run in a team-leading four consecutive appearances since 4/19, logging 12 strikeouts across 7.1 innings pitched (14.73 K/9)...

Weigel is the first Red Wings reliever to strike out five batters in 2.0 innings of work since Gerson Moreno on 6/28/2023 at Lehigh Valley, and the first to do so at Innovative Field since Cory Abbott on 5/19/2022 (also against LHV).

GOT PILK?: LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON fired a hitless eighth with a pair of strikeouts and one walk last night, throwing strikes in 11 of his 17 total pitches (65%)...he finishes the month of April with a 1.35 ERA (2 ER/13.1 IP) across nine appearances (2 starts), with 22 strikeouts for a K/9 of 14.85 (5th-best in IL).

