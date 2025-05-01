May 1 Game Notes: Buffalo Bisons vs. Iowa Cubs

May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO BISONS (11-16) vs. IOWA CUBS (14-11)

May 1 - 12:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Jordan Wicks (0-0, 3.45) vs. LHP Easton Lucas (0-1, 3.38)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs take on the Buffalo Bisons in the third of a six- game series...left-hander Jordan Wicks is slated to make his fourth start with Iowa this season and fifth appearance... left-hander Easton Lucas is scheduled to make his second start with Buffalo.

NINE IN THE AFTERNOON: Iowa dropped the second game of the series yesterday to the Bisons by a 10-8 score... the I-Cubs went down 6-0 in the second inning but made the game close...Moises Ballesteros went 2-for-5 with two home runs and Jonathon Long went 4-for-5 with a homer...of the 10 runs the pitching staff surrendered, just five were earned runs.

BALLY, BALLY: Moises Ballesteros extended his career-long hit streak to 16 games yesterday, during which he is hitting .476 (30-for-63) with nine extra- base hits...Moises is the first I-Cub to hit in at least 16 straight games since James Adduci from May 20-June 23, 2019 (19 games)...it is also the longest hit streak in the International League this season... yesterday, Bally also tallied his second multi-home run game of the season with the other coming on April 16, 2025... before this season, Ballesteros had just one multi-homer game, on July 1, 2022 vs. ACL Padres.

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie hit his fourth home run of the season Tuesday night (4/22)...it marked the second straight game in which Owen homered and first time he has homered in back-to-back games since Aug. 4-6 vs. STP and at Omaha...Caissie is the second I-Cub to homered in consecutive games this year following Chase Strumpf on April 17-18 vs. St Paul...last season, Owen did not hit his fourth homer until June 1.

GO LONG: Jonathon Long tallied his first four-hit game of the season yesterday and his first since Aug. 6, 2024 vs. Chattanooga...Long is one of three I-Cubs with a four-hit effort this season along with Moises Ballesteros and Kevin AlcaÃÂntara...Jonathon ranks among International League leaders in batting average (5th, .345) and on-base percentage (10th, .424).

THROWBACK: The Iowa Cubs will be playing as the Iowa Oaks today...before Iowa became the Iowa Cubs in 1982, the team was called the Oaks from 1969-1981.

CADE DAY: Cade Horton worked a career-high 6.0 innings last night and earned the win...it marked his first career quality start...Cade is one of two starting pitchers in the International League with five straight starts of allowing one run or less...in addition he is one of two starting pitchers in the IL to have at least five strikeouts in five straight starts along with Brewers prospect Jacob Misiorowski.

SOME DAYS IT RAINS: The Iowa Cubs and Louisville Bats were postponed for the second straight day (Thursday (4/24) and Friday (4/25)...it marked the eighth game this season in which weather has impacted an I-Cubs game this season... just two of those games have been at home, including March 30 vs. Omaha and April 20 vs. St. Paul.

RAISE THE ROOF: Matt Shaw entered Tuesday's game batting .192 (5-for-26) but is now batting .324 (11-for-34) after the first two games of the series including a four-hit game Tuesday night...it marked his first four-hit game he went 4-for-5 with a triple and a home run with Iowa vs. Louisville on Sept. 15, 2024.

WELL, THAT WAS FUN: The Iowa Cubs defeated the St. Paul Saints by a 20-6 score on April 16 at Principal Park...the 20 runs were the most scored by the I-Cubs since Aug. 9, 2023 at Omaha (20) and the most by an International League team since Gwinnett scored 21 at St. Paul on July 3, 2024.

GOING, GOING, GONE: Iowa clubbed eight home runs on April 16 to match a franchise record set on Aug. 9, 2008 at Round Rock...the I-Cubs became the first International League team to hit eight homers in a game since St. Paul at Louisville on June 13, 2024 (8).

VS. BUFFALO: Iowa and Buffalo are set to play only six times during the year at Principal Park...both teams faced off in Buffalo for a six-game set during the 2024 season.

