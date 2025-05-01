Seymour Smashes Bulls over Jumbo Shrimp 10-3

May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - Bob Seymour hit two homers, driving in five to lead the Durham Bulls past the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 10-3 on Thursday night at the DBAP.

Seymour hit a three-run shot in the first inning to launch a five-run inning against Jacksonville starter Adam Mazur (L, 2-2). Tristan Peters connected for a two-run homer to close out Durham's (19-11) five-run inning.

Joe Rock (W, 1-2) notched the victory, working six innings of two-run ball, fanning seven.

Seymour drilled his second homer in the fourth inning, a solo screamer to right. Carson Williams connected to lead off the sixth, finishing Durham's four home run night.

Sean Hunley, Ben Peoples and Cole Wilcox each tossed an inning to close out Durham's fourth straight win.

Joe Boyle (1-2, 2.25) is slated to start Friday night's game against the Jumbo Shrimp (21-9) at 6:35 PM ET.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.