Seymour Smashes Bulls over Jumbo Shrimp 10-3
May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - Bob Seymour hit two homers, driving in five to lead the Durham Bulls past the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 10-3 on Thursday night at the DBAP.
Seymour hit a three-run shot in the first inning to launch a five-run inning against Jacksonville starter Adam Mazur (L, 2-2). Tristan Peters connected for a two-run homer to close out Durham's (19-11) five-run inning.
Joe Rock (W, 1-2) notched the victory, working six innings of two-run ball, fanning seven.
Seymour drilled his second homer in the fourth inning, a solo screamer to right. Carson Williams connected to lead off the sixth, finishing Durham's four home run night.
Sean Hunley, Ben Peoples and Cole Wilcox each tossed an inning to close out Durham's fourth straight win.
Joe Boyle (1-2, 2.25) is slated to start Friday night's game against the Jumbo Shrimp (21-9) at 6:35 PM ET.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 1, 2025
- Lipcius, Narvaez Both Homer in Knights Victory - Charlotte Knights
- Seymour Smashes Bulls over Jumbo Shrimp 10-3 - Durham Bulls
- Jones Homers in Toledo's First Loss in Eight Games - Toledo Mud Hens
- Late Comeback Falls Short In Tides Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Iowa Drops Its Second Straight Game against Buffalo 8-1 - Iowa Cubs
- Pair of Home Runs Power Bisons Past Iowa Cubs 8-1 on Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- Team Detours to "Traffic" Theme for 'Salute to Lehigh Valley' 2025 - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Memphis Drops First of Series with Louisville on Education Day - Memphis Redbirds
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights, May 6-11 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Blame It on the Rain: Game Two of Saints-Clippers Doubleheader Postponed by Rain, Play Two Friday - St. Paul Saints
- Red Wings Fall to Lehigh Valley in Thursday Matinée - Rochester Red Wings
- Highlights: Bats Blister Redbirds in 13-4 Rout - Louisville Bats
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 1, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- St. Paul at Columbus Game 2 Postponed - Columbus Clippers
- Rehabbing Brandon Marsh Homers and Drives in Three as 'Pigs Coast by Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Clippers Take Game-One of the Twin Bill - Columbus Clippers
- Saints Start Strong, But Fall 5-2 to Clippers in Game One of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- Marlins Catcher Fortes to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- May 1 Game Notes: Buffalo Bisons vs. Iowa Cubs - Iowa Cubs
- Noah Cameron Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Ivan Johnson: On Family, Fluidity and Foundation - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 1 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Score Seven Unanswered to Snap Losing Streak - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.