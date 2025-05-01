Hot Bats Lift RailRiders to Easy Win over Syracuse

May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders pummeled the Syracuse Mets 19-8 on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Jose Rojas homered three times and drove in eight to help the RailRiders win their third straight.

Everson Pereira gave the RailRiders a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. After Mets starter Joander Suarez walked Ismael Munguia, Pereira unleashed his fourth home run of the year, 356 feet to left, for the early edge.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added four in the third inning. T.J. Rumfield singled in Munguia to extend the lead and Rojas hit a three-run home run 404 feet to right for a 6-0 advantage.

Syracuse sent all nine hitters to the plate in the bottom of the third, scoring four runs on four hits, keyed by a three-run double by Joey Meneses.

The RailRiders got half of that back in the top of the fourth when reliever Dedniel Nunez balked in two runs for an 8-4 SWB lead. The Mets rallied again, however, countering with a three-run homer from Jon Singleton to cut the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead to one at 8-7.

In the top of the sixth, Pereira and Rumfield each walked and Jesus Rodriguez singled to load the bases. Dominic Smith's RBI single built a 9-7 advantage. Rojas launched a 1-1 offering from Jordan Gerber to right for the RailRiders first grand slam of the season and a 13-7 lead.

Pereira went deep again in the eighth to put SWB up 14-7. His second of the night went 430 feet to straightaway centerfield, traveling 110.5 mph off the bat.

Rojas skyed his third homer of the night in the eighth. It was the first three-homer, eight-RBI game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since Jake Bauers accomplished the feat on April 16, 2023, against Syracuse at PNC Field. Rojas is one of five players to drive in eight in a single game; one shy of Mark Budzinski's single-game mark of nine on July 25, 2004, versus Toledo.

After the Mets plated their final run of the night in the bottom of the eighth, the RailRiders capped the scoring with a four-spot in the top of the ninth, led by a solo home run from Munguia and RBI hits from Smith, Jake Gatewood and Grant Richardson.

Zach Messinger worked the first 4.1 innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits. Kervin Castro (3-0) followed with 1.2 shutout innings and earned the win. Suarez (0-1) took the loss after surrendering the first eight runs on eight hits.

Nineteen runs matches the fifth most scored in a single game in franchise history. Twenty-three hits ties the fourth most in any one game.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse meet again Friday evening at 6:35. The RailRiders return to PNC Field on Tuesday, May 6, to host the Rochester Red Wings for a six-day, seven-game series. Tickets and promotional details are available online at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

15-14

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.