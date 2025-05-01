Hot Bats Lift RailRiders to Easy Win over Syracuse
May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders pummeled the Syracuse Mets 19-8 on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Jose Rojas homered three times and drove in eight to help the RailRiders win their third straight.
Everson Pereira gave the RailRiders a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. After Mets starter Joander Suarez walked Ismael Munguia, Pereira unleashed his fourth home run of the year, 356 feet to left, for the early edge.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added four in the third inning. T.J. Rumfield singled in Munguia to extend the lead and Rojas hit a three-run home run 404 feet to right for a 6-0 advantage.
Syracuse sent all nine hitters to the plate in the bottom of the third, scoring four runs on four hits, keyed by a three-run double by Joey Meneses.
The RailRiders got half of that back in the top of the fourth when reliever Dedniel Nunez balked in two runs for an 8-4 SWB lead. The Mets rallied again, however, countering with a three-run homer from Jon Singleton to cut the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead to one at 8-7.
In the top of the sixth, Pereira and Rumfield each walked and Jesus Rodriguez singled to load the bases. Dominic Smith's RBI single built a 9-7 advantage. Rojas launched a 1-1 offering from Jordan Gerber to right for the RailRiders first grand slam of the season and a 13-7 lead.
Pereira went deep again in the eighth to put SWB up 14-7. His second of the night went 430 feet to straightaway centerfield, traveling 110.5 mph off the bat.
Rojas skyed his third homer of the night in the eighth. It was the first three-homer, eight-RBI game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since Jake Bauers accomplished the feat on April 16, 2023, against Syracuse at PNC Field. Rojas is one of five players to drive in eight in a single game; one shy of Mark Budzinski's single-game mark of nine on July 25, 2004, versus Toledo.
After the Mets plated their final run of the night in the bottom of the eighth, the RailRiders capped the scoring with a four-spot in the top of the ninth, led by a solo home run from Munguia and RBI hits from Smith, Jake Gatewood and Grant Richardson.
Zach Messinger worked the first 4.1 innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits. Kervin Castro (3-0) followed with 1.2 shutout innings and earned the win. Suarez (0-1) took the loss after surrendering the first eight runs on eight hits.
Nineteen runs matches the fifth most scored in a single game in franchise history. Twenty-three hits ties the fourth most in any one game.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse meet again Friday evening at 6:35. The RailRiders return to PNC Field on Tuesday, May 6, to host the Rochester Red Wings for a six-day, seven-game series. Tickets and promotional details are available online at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
15-14
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 1, 2025
- Omaha Falls to Indianapolis 7-2 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Chandler's Gem Propels Indians Past Omaha, 7-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Singleton Reaches Base Four Times But Mets Lose to RailRiders, 19-8, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers and Sounds Split Thursday Doubleheader - Gwinnett Stripers
- Hot Bats Lift RailRiders to Easy Win over Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Lipcius, Narvaez Both Homer in Knights Victory - Charlotte Knights
- Seymour Smashes Bulls over Jumbo Shrimp 10-3 - Durham Bulls
- Jones Homers in Toledo's First Loss in Eight Games - Toledo Mud Hens
- Late Comeback Falls Short In Tides Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Iowa Drops Its Second Straight Game against Buffalo 8-1 - Iowa Cubs
- Pair of Home Runs Power Bisons Past Iowa Cubs 8-1 on Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- Team Detours to "Traffic" Theme for 'Salute to Lehigh Valley' 2025 - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Memphis Drops First of Series with Louisville on Education Day - Memphis Redbirds
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights, May 6-11 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Blame It on the Rain: Game Two of Saints-Clippers Doubleheader Postponed by Rain, Play Two Friday - St. Paul Saints
- Red Wings Fall to Lehigh Valley in Thursday Matinée - Rochester Red Wings
- Highlights: Bats Blister Redbirds in 13-4 Rout - Louisville Bats
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 1, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- St. Paul at Columbus Game 2 Postponed - Columbus Clippers
- Rehabbing Brandon Marsh Homers and Drives in Three as 'Pigs Coast by Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Clippers Take Game-One of the Twin Bill - Columbus Clippers
- Saints Start Strong, But Fall 5-2 to Clippers in Game One of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- Marlins Catcher Fortes to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- May 1 Game Notes: Buffalo Bisons vs. Iowa Cubs - Iowa Cubs
- Noah Cameron Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Ivan Johnson: On Family, Fluidity and Foundation - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 1 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Score Seven Unanswered to Snap Losing Streak - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- Hot Bats Lift RailRiders to Easy Win over Syracuse
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 1, 2025
- RailRiders Blank Mets Twice Wednesday
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 30, 2025
- RailRiders Game vs. Syracuse Postponed