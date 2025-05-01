St. Paul at Columbus Game 2 Postponed

May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







Today's second game of the doubleheader between the St. Paul Saints and Columbus Clippers has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as a doubleheader tomorrow: Friday, May 2nd with game one scheduled to start at 5:05pm.

