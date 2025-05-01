Rehabbing Brandon Marsh Homers and Drives in Three as 'Pigs Coast by Red Wings

May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester, New York - Three runs in the first inning set the stag for a wire-to-wire victory as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (22-8) coasted to an 8-1 win over the Rochester Red Wings (6-23) on Thursday morning at Innovative Field.

Justin Crawford doubled to begin the game and Otto Kemp singled him home to get the 'Pigs the first run of the game just two batters in. With two outs, Christian Arroyo doubled in Kemp before Garrett Stubbs singled home Arroyo to make it 3-0.

A second RBI single in as many innings for Kemp made it 4-0 in the top of the second inning. Rochester answered with an RBI single for Robert Hassell III to make it 4-1 in the bottom half.

Brandon Marsh smacked a solo homer, his first on rehab, to extend the 'Pigs lead back to four in the fifth.

A Buddy Kennedy sacrifice fly put the 'Pigs up 6-1 in the sixth before Marsh put the game on ice with a two-run single in the ninth.

Kyle Tyler (3-2) barely needed all that run support as he allowed just one run in five innings, working around seven hits and a walk, striking out three to earn the win for the 'Pigs. Austin Schulfer, Nick Vespi, Koyo Aoyagi, and Brett de Geus each threw scoreless innings in relief.

Andry Lara (0-3) took the loss for the Red Wings, allowing four runs in 1.1 innings on five hits and a walk.

The 'Pigs and Red Wings continue their series on Friday, May 2. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. from Innovative Field. Alan Rangel (2-0, 4.55) goes for the 'Pigs against while the Red Wings have yet to announce a starter.

