Rehabbing Brandon Marsh Homers and Drives in Three as 'Pigs Coast by Red Wings
May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Rochester, New York - Three runs in the first inning set the stag for a wire-to-wire victory as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (22-8) coasted to an 8-1 win over the Rochester Red Wings (6-23) on Thursday morning at Innovative Field.
Justin Crawford doubled to begin the game and Otto Kemp singled him home to get the 'Pigs the first run of the game just two batters in. With two outs, Christian Arroyo doubled in Kemp before Garrett Stubbs singled home Arroyo to make it 3-0.
A second RBI single in as many innings for Kemp made it 4-0 in the top of the second inning. Rochester answered with an RBI single for Robert Hassell III to make it 4-1 in the bottom half.
Brandon Marsh smacked a solo homer, his first on rehab, to extend the 'Pigs lead back to four in the fifth.
A Buddy Kennedy sacrifice fly put the 'Pigs up 6-1 in the sixth before Marsh put the game on ice with a two-run single in the ninth.
Kyle Tyler (3-2) barely needed all that run support as he allowed just one run in five innings, working around seven hits and a walk, striking out three to earn the win for the 'Pigs. Austin Schulfer, Nick Vespi, Koyo Aoyagi, and Brett de Geus each threw scoreless innings in relief.
Andry Lara (0-3) took the loss for the Red Wings, allowing four runs in 1.1 innings on five hits and a walk.
The 'Pigs and Red Wings continue their series on Friday, May 2. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. from Innovative Field. Alan Rangel (2-0, 4.55) goes for the 'Pigs against while the Red Wings have yet to announce a starter.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs. The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 1, 2025
- Highlights: Bats Blister Redbirds in 13-4 Rout - Louisville Bats
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 1, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- St. Paul at Columbus Game 2 Postponed - Columbus Clippers
- Rehabbing Brandon Marsh Homers and Drives in Three as 'Pigs Coast by Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Clippers Take Game-One of the Twin Bill - Columbus Clippers
- Saints Start Strong, But Fall 5-2 to Clippers in Game One of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- Marlins Catcher Fortes to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- May 1 Game Notes: Buffalo Bisons vs. Iowa Cubs - Iowa Cubs
- Noah Cameron Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Ivan Johnson: On Family, Fluidity and Foundation - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 1 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Score Seven Unanswered to Snap Losing Streak - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- Rehabbing Brandon Marsh Homers and Drives in Three as 'Pigs Coast by Red Wings
- Clutch Cade Fergus Powers 'Pigs Late Rally in Ninth for Third Straight Win
- 'Pigs Demolish Red Wings for Franchise-Record Margin of Victory
- Forged by Fire: IronPigs Celebrate the Lehigh Valley's Rich Steel Manufacturing History with New "Steel Workers" Identity, Night
- 'Pigs Rally in Eighth to Take Five of Six from Clippers