Chasers Score Seven Unanswered to Snap Losing Streak

May 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers ended their eight-game losing streak Wednesday night, clinching a comeback win to defeat the Indianapolis Indians 9-6 to collect their first win since April 18.

Omaha starter Chandler Champlain set the tone early, retiring the first seven batters he faced. Peyton Wilson collected his first Triple-A hit of his career in the opening frame, stealing second shortly after.

The Storm Chasers grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Harold Castro extended his hitting streak to four games with a single, followed by Joey Wiemer getting hit by a pitch. Nick Pratto lined an RBI single to right, scoring Castro. A broken-bat infield single from John Rave brought Wiemer home and a walk issued to Wilson loaded the bases, though the Chasers could not further their advantage.

The Indians scored in the bottom of the third, then tied the game with back-to-back RBI hits in the fourth inning and took a 4-2 lead in the fourth with a two-run home run. Two more runs in the fifth stretched Indianapolis' lead to 6-2.

Anthony Simonelli took the mound in the sixth and delivered two scoreless innings, striking out four to keep the deficit manageable.

The Storm Chasers erupted with five runs in the seventh, sparked by Nick Pratto's one-out double, his second of three hits on the night. Wilson followed with an RBI single through the left side. A wild pitch, a walk to Dickerson, and a balk allowed Rave to score before MJ Melendez's deep sacrifice fly tied the game. The go-ahead run came in unconventional fashion: Luke Maile reached on a throwing error by the pitcher at the plate, Dickerson coming home in the process. Dairon Blanco, pinch running for Maile, then stole third and scored on a Castro RBI single, clinching a 7-6 lead.

Eric Certantola took the mound in the eighth and retired the side in order with two strikeouts to preserve the lead. The Storm Chasers tacked on two more in the bottom of the eighth. Pratto reached on a single, his third hit of the game and Rave drove him home with a stand-up triple. Wilson brought Rave came on a sac fly to make it 9-6, for seven unanswered runs from Omaha.

Evan Sisk sealed the win in the ninth, including Omaha's 10th strikeout of the night as a pitching staff. A game-ending double play secured the Storm Chasers' first win in over a week, to even the series at one win each.

The Storm Chasers return to action at Thursday, May 1 with left-hander Ryan Ramsey making his Triple-A debut and first pitch at 6:35 CT at Werner Park.

