Ivan Johnson: On Family, Fluidity and Foundation

The life of a minor league baseball player is nothing short of chaotic. Constant movement - from one Midwestern city to another, through clubhouse tunnels and hotel hallways, up and down across organizational affiliates - characterizes the long summers of minor leaguers, harshly juxtaposing a game that can at times prove monotonous and stagnant. Ironically, those who have the most success on the field often find themselves taking on change at a more head-spinning pace than those struggling to find their footing.

Ivan Johnson is no stranger to change. From transferring from junior college in Florida to find his way back home at the University of Georgia, to coming into his own as a father and husband in a rapidly-growing family within the last few years, Johnson has embraced the ups and downs of his twenties while working toward his ultimate goal of reaching the show. Familial bonds and early career success have given him stability and confidence during a period of his life otherwise lacking consistency and routine.

Johnson has family to thank for his dynamic abilities on the field.

"I probably started switch hitting when I was 12," he said. "And I didn't really want to do it originally. I was loving hitting right-handed and whatnot, but my dad really pushed me to do it. I would definitely say it's been great for my career."

Switch-hitting has certainly worked out for Johnson in the early stages of his career. A natural righty, all three of his home runs this season have come from the left side of the plate, including a 432-foot blast in his season debut on March 30. Johnson's ability to play all over the field has undoubtedly helped him progress through the Reds' farm system, earning him at bats during spring training each of the last two seasons.

"Being able to play everywhere and being a good athlete - my path to the big leagues would probably be that way," he said. "It's obviously something that not a lot of people can do, so just being able to do that and do it to the best of my ability hopefully is what gets me there."

Johnson's father, although not in uniform, helped to set up his son to live out his professional baseball dreams.

"He was never a coach," said Johnson, "but he was always super involved. He instilled in me a good work ethic and was always the one helping me and taking me for extra work and stuff like that, so we've had a good foundation for the rest of my career."

Now 26, Johnson has started a family of his own. He and wife Emily, who married in November of 2023, have welcomed two daughters into their lives since Johnson was picked in the fourth round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, adding to the mayhem of maneuvering through the minor leagues.

"It's always been normal for us to move as it goes and deal with the ups and downs together. As our family's grown, it's definitely been a bigger change," he said. "It's something that is tough to deal with at times, but it's so nice that if I have a great game, my kids don't care, and if I have an awful game, my kids don't care. It's just nice to go home and be a dad, watch a movie with the girls and do something like that rather than sit at home and stew on it all night."

Johnson has, in particular, embraced his role as a 'girl dad' to his two daughters.

"[Being a girl dad] is something that I've loved. I don't really know anything else, so I couldn't tell you how good of a boy dad I would be, but it's been awesome," he said. "There's been much more tenderness at home; there's a lot more loving going on than roughhousing."

Ivan Johnson is loving his new role as a father of two daughters.Emma Fletcher/Louisville Bats

While many ballplayers hope for a son to take up the mantle, Johnson takes pride in the girls' extracurricular activities and supports their interests alongside Emily, be it gymnastics, ballet, or art class.

"I don't know if we'll have anybody following in my footsteps, but it's nice that they can go out and do different things in the world, and I'll have the opportunity to see different sides of life."

Growing up in the Atlanta area, Johnson played sports with his older brother, who he describes as, "more artsy." This keen creative sense is a trait that Johnson sees reflected in his oldest daughter.

"They definitely take after each other. Even with me being all into sports, he was all into art, and that's kind of how my oldest is. She has no interest in playing sports, but it's been awesome."

The peaceful nights at home and love and support from Emily and his daughters have helped Johnson to get off to a scorching start to the 2025 season. Through the Bats' final April homestand against the Iowa Cubs, he slashed .309/.413/.500, cracking three home runs and four doubles while also swiping five bags.

For most of the young season, Johnson's batting average has buoyed near .400, and his OPS near 1.100, a welcome surprise.

"I'm usually a slow starter, so it's kind of been a revelation, to my family and everybody as well," Johnson said of his hot start. "We caught one of those hot streaks that usually we may not catch until June or July. It's uncharted for us to be playing really well to begin a year, so we're just kind of trying to ride it out as long as possible."

Ivan Johnson has been a mainstay in the Bats lineup to start the 2025 season.Emma Fletcher/Louisville Bats

Johnson's stellar play caught the attention of Bats manager Pat Kelly, who has had no choice but to work Johnson into the lineup as often as possible.

"It's been pleasant to see," said Kelly. "I told him earlier in the year that his at-bats would be limited because of the number of players we have, and he just keeps hitting. As a manager, if you hit, I'll find a place to play you."

With the big leagues on the horizon, and conversations with Reds skipper Terry Francona under his belt, Johnson is prepared to take the biggest step of his professional journey with his loving family by his side. Experiencing consistent dominance on the field and plenty of joy away from it, he may be in for another massive life change sooner rather than later. Through triumph and turmoil, Johnson remains humble and focused. "Just trying to get out there, play well, and keep it rolling."

