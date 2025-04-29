Unlucky Seven, Saints and Clippers Rained out in Game Two of Doubleheader

April 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - At least they played one game. The tote board climbed one number higher for the St. Paul Saints when it comes to rainouts. For the seventh time this season the Saints were washed out when game two of their doubleheader against the Columbus Clippers was rained out. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader this week on a date to be determined.

The teams will play game two of the seven-game series on Wednesday night at Huntington Park at 5:35 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Andrew Morris (0-1, 3.57) to the mound against Major League rehabber RHP Slade Cecconi (NR). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

