Winning Streak Snapped as Late Rally Falls Short

April 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, N.C. - Joe Mack homered, but the Durham Bulls halted the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's seven-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory in Tuesday's series opener from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth. Carson Williams led off the inning with a double against Jumbo Shrimp (21-7) reliever Matt Pushard (0-2). Two batters later, Eloy Jiménez singled for the game's first run. After a Tre' Morgan single, Coco Montes singled home Jiménez to put the Bulls (17-11) ahead 2-0.

Montes his a solo shot with two outs in the sixth inning to widen the gap to 3-0.

Jacksonville was held scoreless until the ninth. Maximo Acosta led off the inning with a single before Mack crushed his second Triple-A home run to draw the Jumbo Shrimp within 3-2. However, the next three batters struck out to end the game.

Jacksonville and Durham meet again in Wednesday's 6:35 p.m. first pitch. RHP Freddy Tarnok (2-0, 3.26 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Bulls RHP Logan Workman (3-1, 2.08 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

