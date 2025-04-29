Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 29 vs. Lehigh Valley

April 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-8) vs. Rochester Red Wings (6-20)

Tuesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Mick Abel (2-2, 3.18) vs. RHP Cade Cavalli (NR)

SUNDAY SCARIES: Looking to salvage the series finale at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, the Rochester Red Wings were held off the board on five hits, in a 2-0 loss Sunday afternoon...Red Wings pitching held the Bisons to just one earned run, kicked off by 5.0 solid innings from LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ ...C ANDREW KNIZNER kept his hot bat going at the plate with three more hits, increasing his batting average with the Red Wings to .444 (20-for-45)...Rochester used their off-day Monday to travel back to Innovative Field for their second six-game set against Lehigh Valley...Rochester will send the Nationals' No. 7 ranked prospect (MLB.com), RHP CADE CAVALLI, to the mound for his first start in a Red Wings uniform since 8/20/2022, against IronPigs RHP Mick Abel.

PLAY THE HITS: C ANDREW KNIZNER went 3-for-4 with a trio of singles on Sunday, his third game this season with at least three hits...he finished the series with 11 hits in 23 at-bats (.478) across all seven games...his .444 batting average (20-for-45) and .565 on-base percentage this season both lead all Minor League hitters with at least 40 at-bats...Red Wings starting catchers are hitting .330 (2nd in IL, 29-for-88) this season and .329 (27-for-82) in the month of April...this is the highest mark by Rochester catchers in the first month of the season since at least 2004...

Three games with at least three hits is the most on the team, despite playing in 16 of 26 games.

ALVA-RISE: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ limited Buffalo to one unearned run on two hits on Sunday, while striking out and walking four...the southpaw has not allowed an earned run in 15.0 innings across three starts against the Bisons this season, including 5.0 scoreless innings on Opening Day (3/29).

JACK ATTACK: Out of the bullpen, RHP JACK SINCLAIR turned in 1.2 scoreless frames of his own on Sunday, allowing three hits while walking and striking out one apiece...he leads all Red Wings pitchers (min. 10.0 IP) with a 2.51 ERA (4 ER/14.1 IP) and ranks second with a 1.26 WHIP and .192 batting average against.

IT'S NO HASSELL: CF ROBERT HASSELL III picked up his second multi-hit game of the series on Sunday with a 2-for-4 line...he now carries a .286 batting average (14-for-49) away from home, including six of his seven multi-hit performances...

Seven multi-hit games this season is the second-most on the team behind BRADY HOUSE with eight.

