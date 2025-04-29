SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 29, 2025

April 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (12-14) vs. Syracuse Mets (13-14)

April 29, 2025 | Game 27 | Road Game 16 | NBT Bank Stadium | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Allan Winans (0-0, 0.00) vs. RH Dom Hamel (1-1, 2.45)

Winans: Struck out 10 of first 11 batters faced in 4/23 ND vs. CLT; Worked 3.2 scoreless (5-0 SWB)

Hamel: Allowed 3 R on 5 H with 2 K & 1 BB over 3.0 IP in 4/23-2 ND @ WOR (5-4 WooSox)

LAST TIME OUT- Moosic, PA (April 27, 2025) -The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost to the Charlotte Knights 13-12 in a twelve-inning contest Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. Two four-run frames from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre were not enough to close out the Knights in the final game of the homestand.

Charlotte took an early lead on a Tim Elko home run, but the RailRiders answered in the bottom of the first. Jesús Rodríguez tied the game with his first home run of the year and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added two more tallies for a 4-2 edge. Elko hit his fifth home run of the series and second of the day in the sixth inning against reliever Leonardo Pestana to pull Charlotte within one.

After the RailRiders built an 8-3 lead with a four-run sixth, the Knights got three back in the seventh and added one in the eighth before tying the game and taking the lead in the top of the ninth. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tied the game on another bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth.

Both teams scored a run in the tenth and neither team capitalized in the eleventh. Both teams used position players on the mound in the twelfth. Charlotte tallied three runs against backup catcher Edinson Durán. In the bottom of inning, the RailRiders plated two against outfielder Dominic Fletcher, but could not extend nor win the game. James Karinchak notched the win, Duran suffered the loss and Fletcher earned a save as the Knights sealed their fifth win of the series.

Ks FOR DAYS- RailRiders pitchers struck out 75 batters over 57 innings during the Knights series, tied for the second-most in any one week for an I: team this season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's high for any set this season was previously 55 over six days in Syracuse. Durham struck out 77 Sugar Land batters in their six-game inter-league series from April 1 through 6 and Norfolk also struck out 75 Charlotte batters that first full week of the season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's single six-game series record is 80, set from September 11 through September 18, 2023, versus Buffalo.

STREAKING- Jesus Rodriguez has reached safely in all 12 games he has played for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since his promotion from Double-A on April 6. The RailRiders backstop holds a .463 on-base percentage so far, with 13 hits and 11 walks over his 12 games. The 12-game on-base streak is the longest by any RailRiders so far this season, passing T.J. Rumfield's 10-game run earlier this month.

SCINTILLATING START- Allan Winans struck out ten of the first 11 batters he faced Wednesday night. According to Elias Sports Bureau, this is a feat that hasn't been completed in MLB since at least 1961. Winans opened with six consecutive strikeouts and recorded 17 swings and misses, tied for the most in Triple-A baseball last night. All 10 of his Ks went down swinging. Winans makes his third start and fourth appearance of the season in tonight's opener at Syracuse.

CASHING IN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to NBT Bank Stadium for its second and final visit of 2025. The RailRiders took four of six from the Mets during the first long series of the season from April 1 through 6. After this series, the Mets head to PNC Field for a set in June and come back in late August for a fourth and final meeting this season between the top affiliates of the New York teams.

TIME... SPENT- Sunday's game between the RailRiders and Knights took four hours and 22 minutes to play 12 innings. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had not played a 12-inning game since September 17, 2023, against Buffalo. The last non-delayed game that exceeded four hours was August 28, 2021; a 12-inning game at Lehigh Valley (4:31).

IN A PITCH- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has used two position players to pitch this season. Outfielder Cooper Hummel pitched part of the 11th inning on April 11 against Rochester and earned the win. Edinson Durán's inning of work Sunday marked the second time. The RailRiders used six players for 11 appearances last season.

ROUGH PATCH- The RailRiders have dropped nine of their last 12 games since sweeping a doubleheader against Rochester on April 13. During that stretch, the club is hitting .218 with nine home runs and the International League's third-worst on-base percentage at .317. The staff ERA is middle of the pack during that period, but they have surrendered 20 home runs, which is tied for the most in the league since April 15.

MAN UP AND BACK- Yerry De Los Santos was appointed as the Yankees' 27th Man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays and has been returned to the RailRiders roster. De Los Santo pitched two scoreless innings in back of Max Fried during game one of the twinbill, allowing three hits and striking out one. It was his first regular season appearance for New York since being added to the 40-Man roster.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York lost 4-3 at Baltimore on Monday. The Orioles built a 4-0 lead against Will Warren courtesy a three-run homer from Ryan O'Hearn and the Yankees comeback netted three late runs in the series opener at Camden Yards... Somerset Surrendered four runs in the seventh and seven runs in the ninth in a 13-5 loss to Hartford... Garrett Martin and Rafael Flores each homered in the loss... Hudson Valley capped a strong week at Asheville, winning 8-4. The 'Gades won four straight to close the set and improve to 15-6 this year... Tampa fell 8-5 to Dunedin. Engelth Urena drove in two in the loss.

