Durham Downs Jacksonville 3-2 in Series Opener

April 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







NASHVILLE, TN - Coco Montes homered and drove in two to lead the Durham Bulls past the first-place Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 3-2 at the DBAP on Tuesday afternoon.

Montes, playing in his first game back with Durham (17-11) after being optioned by Tampa Bay, grounded a single over first base in the fourth inning to give the Bulls a 2-0 lead. Montes then homered to right-center in the sixth to bump the lead to 3-0.

Jacksonville (21-7) sliced into the deficit in the ninth when Joe Mack hit a two-run shot against Paul Gervase (S, 1), but Gervase fanned the next three batters to notch his first Triple-A save.

Ian Seymour (W, 3-1) tossed six scoreless innings to earn his third win of the season. Joey Gerber and Joey Krehbiel each tossed a perfect inning in relief.

Gerber's Run: After tossing a scoreless seventh inning, Joey Gerber has now thrown 11 2/3 consecutive run-free innings.

Eloy's Day: Eloy Jimenez reached base twice, including a run-scoring single in the fourth to get the scoring started in the game. But Jimenez also saved the game's first run in the opening inning, making a diving catch in right-center with two outs and Jakob Marsee at second base.

First Place Series: The third place Bulls entered the Jacksonville series five games behind the first place Jumbo Shrimp, and moved to within four games with the victory. Second place Lehigh Valley trails Jacksonville by 1 1/2 games entering Tuesday night.

Stevenson's Home Debut: After making his Bulls debut on Sunday in Nashville, Andrew Stevenson went 3-3 with a double in his DBAP debut. Stevenson was signed out of the Mexican league late last week. He was playing his first games in Durham since July 27-29, 2018 while with Syracuse.

Streak Snapped: With the loss, the Jacksonville seven-game winning streak was snapped. The Shrimp have already had an eight-game winning streak as well, and exitedTuesday's loss still with the best winning percentage in pro baseball (21-7, .750).

Up Next: Logan Workman (3-1, 2.08) is expected to start Wednesday night against Freddy Tarnok (2-0, 3.26) at 6:35 PM ET.

