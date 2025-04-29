Redbirds Claim Opener against Bats with Five-Run First

April 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds claimed the opener of a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) by a final score of 9-6 on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

After falling behind 2-0, the Memphis offense roared in the bottom of the first inning. Third baseman Cesar Prieto tied the game with a bases-loaded doubled. After a first baseman Matt Lloyd sacrifice fly, designated hitter Ryan Vilade blasted a two-run home run to cap off the five-run inning.

Six Redbirds batters recorded a multi-hit effort. Left fielder Mike Antico went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Catcher Jimmy Crooks went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored.

Starting pitcher Alex Cornwell allowed six runs on seven hits, walked three and struck out one across 4.2 innings pitched. Andre Granillo (3-0) did not allow a hit in 1.1 to earn the win. Chris Roycroft (S, 2) worked around two walks and two hits to record a two-inning save.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 30 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.