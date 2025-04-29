April 29 Game Notes: Buffalo Bisons vs. Iowa Cubs

April 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO BISONS (10-15) vs. IOWA CUBS (13-10)

April 29 - 6:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Lazaro Estrada (0-2, 12.60) vs. RHP Cade Horton (1-1, 1.06)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs take on the Buffalo Bisons in the first of a six-game series...right-hander Cade Horton will make his fifth start of the season for Iowa...will face off against right-hander Lazaro Estrada who is slated to make his fifth start as well for Buffalo.

SUNDAY DUB: Iowa took the series finale on Sunday against the Louisville Bats with a 6-4 win... Matt Shaw led the charge in the team's victory as he went 2-5, R, 2B, HR, RBI... Moises Ballesteros added to his current hit streak of 14-straight games, going 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 BB to end his day. Connor Noland took the mound for Iowa and tossed 5.0 IP, allowed two runs on two hits and punched out six batters in a no decision... Keegan Thompson earned his second win of the season and added four strikeouts in the process... Jack Neely earned his third save of the season and leads all Iowa pitchers.

BALLY, BALLY: Moises Ballesteros extended his career-long hit streak to 14 games yesterday, during which he is hitting .509 (27-for-53) with six extra-base hits...Bally became the first I-Cub to hit in at least 14 straight games since Pete

Crow-Armstrong hit in 15 straight games from Aug. 4-22, 2023...Ballesteros' 14-game streak ranks first for the longest in the International League this season.

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie hit his fourth home run of the season Tuesday night (4/22)...it marked the second straight game in which Owen homered and first time he has homered in back-to-back games since Aug. 4-6 vs. STP and at Omaha...Caissie is the second I-Cub to homered in consecutive games this year following Chase Strumpf on April 17-18 vs. St Paul...last season, Owen did not hit his fourth homer until June 1.

SOME DAYS IT RAINS: The Iowa Cubs and Louisville Bats were postponed for the second straight day (Thursday (4/24) and Friday (4/25)...it marked the eighth game this season in which weather has impacted an I-Cubs game this season...just two of those games have been at home, including March 30 vs. Omaha and April 20 vs. St. Paul.

DROPPIN' DIMES: I-Cubs pitching staff have been one of the most dominant when it comes to striking out opponents...the pitching staff was on a seven-game streak with 10+ strikeouts or more dating back to April 15 vs. St. Paul...it marks the longest active streak in the International League and the longest by the I-Cubs staff since May 2-14, 2024 (11 games).

WELL, THAT WAS FUN: The Iowa Cubs defeated the St. Paul Saints by a 20-6 score on April 16 at Principal Park...the 20 runs were the most scored by the I-Cubs since Aug. 9, 2023 at Omaha (20) and the most by an International League team since Gwinnett scored 21 at St. Paul on July 3, 2024... Moises Ballesteros and Kevin Alcántara each tallied four hits and Cade Horton pitched 5.0 innings of one-run ball to earn the win.

GOING, GOING, GONE:

Iowa clubbed eight home runs on April 16 to match a franchise record set on Aug. 9, 2008 at Round Rock...the I-Cubs became the first International League team to hit eight homers in a game since St. Paul at Louisville on June 13, 2024 (8).

VS. BUFFALO: Iowa and Buffalo are set to play only six times during the year at Principal Park...both teams faced off in Buffalo for a six-game set during the 2024 season...Buffalo took the series four games to two.

BIG DAY FOR BALLY: Moises Ballesteros went 4-for-5 with five runs scored, two home runs, three RBI and a double last Wednesday vs. St. Paull (4/16)...the five runs scored matched a franchise record done nine times and the last by Anthony Rizzo on May 22, 2012 vs. Tacoma...Bally tallied his second multi-homer game, last done on July 1, 2022 vs. ACL Padres...marked his first four-hit game at the Triple-A level and his first since June 14, 2024 at Double-A Biloxi.

