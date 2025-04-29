Redbirds to Host Largest Cinco de Mayo Party in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The largest Cinco de Mayo party in Memphis is scheduled for Saturday, May 3 at AutoZone Park for the Memphis Redbirds game against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds).

To commemorate the occasion, the first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Memphis Música inspired jersey. Memphis takes the field as the Música to take part in MLB's Copa de la Diversion initiative.

At the concessions shack in right field, fans can enjoy $5 12oz lime, strawberry or peach margaritas, $5 Dos Equis and 2-for-$5 steak or chicken street tacos with cilantro and onion. Red or green salsa will be available self-served on the side.

Get to the ballpark early to enjoy mariachi music from Los Cantadores on the plaza. The live performance begins at 2 p.m. CDT and lasts through 4 p.m. CDT. The Kids Zone will be open on the Old Bluff for kids 12-and-under with inflatables, an obstacle course and slide.

With a specialty Bark in the Park ticket, fans are invited to bring their dogs to the ballpark. Purchase a specialty ticket here. Before the game, two Redbirds players will sign autographs for 25 minutes as part of the Pregame Autograph Series, presented by Sylvamo, the World's Paper Company.

Gates open at 2 p.m. CDT with first pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CDT. Purchase single-game tickets here.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

