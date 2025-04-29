Tickets Now on Sale for National Buffalo Wing Festival August 30-31

April 29, 2025

Tickets for the 24th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival are now on sale! Wingfest organizers and the Buffalo Bisons announced today with the purchase of a Wingfest pre-sale ticket you will receive a free general admission ticket valued at $22 to a Bisons game during the May 13th to 18th homestand against the Worcester Red Sox. Tickets must be ordered by May12th.

The festival is heading back to Sahlen Field, its original home in Downtown Buffalo on August 30-31. WINGFEST general admission tickets are $20 with kids 8 and under admitted free.

Tickets can be purchased through the festival website at Buffalowing.com.

"This is a true homecoming for the Wingfest. The return of this festival to its original location is a powerful reminder of how Buffalo continues to shine as a culinary destination and how much pride we take in our beloved wings." The Buffalo Bison Baseball organization wanted to show our appreciation of this partnership with this unique FREE TICKET offer said Anthony Sprague, Buffalo Bisons GM."

The festival will continue its tradition of giving back to the local community. Since 2002, over $500,000 has been donated back to local charities. Last year 23,000 people attended, including people from 48 different states and 26 countries.

The 24th annual festival will take place Labor Day Weekend on August 30-31 in 2025 and will feature an incredible lineup of more than 20 local and national wing vendors, offering everything from classic buffalo wings to unique, creative takes on the iconic dish. As always, the National Buffalo Wing Festival will include live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and the much-anticipated US Chicken Wing Wing Eating Championship.

More info is available at www.buffalowing.com.

