IronPigs Run Away with Series Opener against Red Wings

April 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings surrendered six home runs in a rain-shortened series opening loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Tuesday night, 19-1. 1B Trey Lipscomb was responsible for the Red Wings' only run of the ballgame, launching a solo shot into the visitor's bullpen in left field in the fourth to cut into the big lead.

Download the Red Wings Rewards app today, use code Cavalli17 for 25 extra points, and start winning exciting prizes! App Store | Google Play

Lehigh Valley broke through in the second, starting with a sharp single from C Garrett Stubbs and a hit-by-pitch to DH Buddy Kennedy that put two runners aboard. With still no outs, LF Óscar Mercado capitalized on the opportunity, launching a three-run homer to center to give the IronPigs an early 3-0 lead.

The IronPigs extended their lead in the fourth, once again beginning with a bunt single from Garrett Stubbs and a Buddy Kennedy hit-by-pitch. Stubbs advanced to third on a flyout and came home on a fielder's choice from SS Rodolfo Castro, who then stole second and scored on a single to left by Rafael Lantigua. After CF Justin Crawford followed with a base hit to left, 3B Otto Kemp dropped a soft single into shallow right to bring Crawford around and make it 6-0.

Trey Lipscomb came to the plate to lead off the bottom half of the inning, looking to get the Red Wings on the board. The University of Tennessee product turned on a 3-1 sinker and pulled it into the visitor's bullpen in left field for a solo home run, his second of the season, to make the score 6-1.

Lehigh Valley answered with a solo homer of their own off the bat of Christian Arroyo in the top of the fifth, extending the lead back to six runs. After two walks, Óscar Mercado grounded into a fielder's choice that put runners on second and third. Rodolfo Castro walked to load the bases for Rafael Lantigua, who promptly cleared them with a triple to left. Following a walk to Justin Crawford, Otto Kemp delivered the final blow of the inning with a three-run homer to left, capping a seven-run frame that stretched the IronPigs' lead to 13-1.

The IronPigs tacked on another run in the sixth on another solo homer, again off the bat of Óscar Mercado, to make the score 14-1.

Justin Crawford walked to lead off the top of the seventh, sending Otto Kemp to the plate once again. The Phillies' farmhand became the second Lehigh Valley hitter to log a multi-homer game, launching a two-run shot to balloon the lead to 15. A dropped third strike put another runner on first, and PH Josh Breaux launched the IronPigs' sixth homer of the game to make it 18-1.

Lehigh Valley added another run in the eighth, and the game was called due to rain in the bottom of the inning, making the final score 19-1.

RHP Cade Cavalli made the start on the mound tonight, his first appearance with the Red Wings since August 20, 2022. The Nationals' No. 7-ranked prospect (MLB.com) turned in 2.0 innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits while striking out two and walking one. RHP Joan Adon came on for the third, and turned in 2.0-plus innings of his own, allowing four earned on five hits with a strikeout and a walk apiece before handing the ball to RHP Carlos Romero. The right-hander allowed five earned on three hits, with three walks and two strikeouts. RHP Tyler Schoff entered for the sixth, allowed three earned on two hits with two strikeouts and a walk, and turned it over to RHP Clay Helvey. The right-hander finished the job and allowed two earned on three hits while walking one.

Tuesday night's Player of the Game is 1B Trey Lipscomb. The Maryland native launched his second homer of the year and finished 1-for-3. He has now collected a hit in four of his last five games with the Red Wings, dating back to April 15, and is now one of four Rochester hitters with multiple home runs this season.

Rochester and Lehigh Valley will meet once again Wednesday night for game two of the series. RHP Seth Shuman is slated to take the ball for Rochester against IronPigs RHP Nabil Crismatt. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. for the second consecutive night.

Don't Miss Out on Rewards! Download the Red Wings Rewards app today to earn points, access exclusive content, and win exciting prizes. Start earning points for attending games, buying merchandise, and more! Use code Cavalli17 for an additional 25 points and unlock exclusive experiences and rewards!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.