Syracuse and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed on Tuesday, Doubleheader to be Played Wednesday at 4:05 p.m.

April 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - Tuesday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been postponed because of inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, April 30th beginning at 4:05 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. As a reminder, fans with tickets on days of doubleheaders can attend both games.

Every Wednesday Syracuse Mets home game is a Wildcat and Wine Slushie Wednesday, presented by Wildcat Sports Pub. Fans can enjoy $5 off wings and select items at the Wildcat concession stand at NBT Bank Stadium. Plus, wine slushies are 50% off at the Jim Beam Dugout Bar and at the 315 Bullpen Bar at NBT Bank Stadium.

Fans with tickets for Tuesday's postponed game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from Tuesday's date. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or by calling 315-474-7833.

