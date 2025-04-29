Serven's Four Hit Night and Strong Pitching Gives Toledo the Edge over Worcester

Worcester, MA-The Toledo Mud Hens opened their series against the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday, April 29, at Polar Park, securing a 4-2 win behind timely hitting and solid pitching. First pitch was at 6:05 p.m.

Brewer Hicklen led off the game for Toledo and worked a four-pitch walk. He then swiped second base, setting the table for Manuel Margot, who delivered an RBI single to give the Mud Hens an early 1-0 lead.

Toledo added to their lead in the top of the second. Back-to-back walks put two runners aboard before Ryan Kreidler ripped an RBI double. Brian Serven followed with a two-run single that was aided by a throwing error from Worcester's first baseman, pushing the Mud Hens' lead to 4-0.

The Red Sox responded in the bottom of the fifth. Nate Eaton launched a solo home run to left to put Worcester on the board. Phillip Sikes followed with a single and advanced on a throwing error by Toledo's pitcher, placing runners at the corners with no outs. Connor Wong then drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to 4-2. That would be the final score, as Toledo's bullpen held the line the rest of the way.

Dietrich Enns earned the win for Toledo, tossing 5.0 strong innings, allowing just one earned run on four hits, with two walks and five strikeouts. Ryan Miller recorded the save. At the plate, Brian Serven led the offense, going a perfect 4-for-4 with an RBI.

The Mud Hens return to action against Worcester tomorrow, Wednesday, April 30, at Polar Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Notables:

Brian Serven (4-4, RBI)

Brewer Hicklen (2-4, BB, SB, 2 R)

Dietrich Enns (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)

Ryan Kreidler (1-3, 2B, RBI)

