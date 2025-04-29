Winning Streak Reaches Five as Knights Top Tides 6-1

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights put on a pitching showcase at Truist Field on Tuesday night on their way to a 6-1 victory. Charlotte churned out their season-high fifth consecutive win and limited the Norfolk Tides to only three hits in the process.

The Knights hurlers were led by starter Owen White. The China Grove, NC native went four innings and struck out three in a no-decision. Keone Kela made his Knights debut with 1.2 scoreless innings. Caleb Freeman followed Kena with 1.1 shutout and Dan Altavilla finished off the gem with a pair of impressive frames.

Offensively, the Knights used a balanced attack and recorded six runs on 12 hits. Nine of the ten offensive players, including late defensive replacement Tristan Gray, notched at least one base hit. Tim Elko, Bryan Ramos, and Kyle Teel all finished with two hits.

Ramos helped set up the Knights in the bottom of the second. His double put runners at second and third for Teel. The Charlotte catcher singled home both runners and gave the home team a 2-0 lead. The Knights added two more runs in the inning on a Corey Julks RBI groundout and a Dominic Fletcher RBI single.

Ramos delivered again in the bottom of the third. Bryan crushed an RBI double off the centerfield wall that scored Omar Narvaez all the way from first base. Julks then drove in his second run of the game with an RBI double to deep left-centerfield.

Neither team scored between innings four through nine and the Knights cruised to a series opening win. Game Two between Charlotte and Norfolk is scheduled for Wednesday evening at 6:35pm ET.

