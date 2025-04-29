Horton Earns First Career Quality Start with 9-1 Win over Buffalo

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs crushed the Buffalo Bisons with a 9-1 victory as a six-run fifth inning sealed the deal at Principal Park.

In the first game of the six-game series, the Bisons took the early 1-0 lead as Joey Luperfido ripped his third homer of the season.

The I-Cubs immediately answered back in the second inning as Ben Cowles and Christian Franklin got on base with a base-hit and a walk, then Reese McGuire knocked in the first of two RBIs on a three-hit day.

Iowa carried away from the beginning of the third as Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcántara both plated two runs for a 3-1 lead.

Fast-forward to the bottom of the fifth inning, the I-Cubs notched six runs from Franklin, McGuire, Dixon Machado, Matt Shaw, Moises Ballesteros and a wild pitch by the Buffalo pitcher scored another run on the hustle by Shaw for a 9-1 lead.

Ballesteros, yet again, extended his hit streak to 15 games as he went 1-of-5 on the night with an RBI. He tied Pete Crow-Armstrong for having a hit in at least 15 games or more since 2023. The last player to have at least one hit in 16 or more games was Jamea Adduci in 2019 where he had a 19-game hit streak from May 20 to June 23 where he was hitting a .387 batting average.

Right-hander Cade Horton dealt his first career quality start as he tossed 6.0 innings for the first time in his career, allowed one run, and fanned five batters to earn his second win of the season.

The Iowa Cubs host the Buffalo Bisons for the second of a six-game series, Wednesday, April 30 as first pitch is slated to begin at 12:08 p.m. CT.

