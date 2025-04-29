Bats Firepower Falls Short in 9-6 Loss to Redbirds

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Just one inning into Tuesday's game between the Louisville Bats and the Memphis Redbirds, seven runs crossed the plate, setting the tone for an offensive onslaught in the series opener. Despite a historic defensive play and battling back from a four-run deficit to pull within one, the Bats' efforts were ultimately futile as they fell, 9-6, to the Redbirds.

Louisville made Memphis starter Alex Cornwell pay for a leadoff walk in the first, mounting a two-out rally. Rece Hinds found the gap in right-center to put Louisville on the scoreboard, and Edwin Ríos ripped a single to left field, plating Hinds. Ríos' aggressive baserunning proved costly, as he was gunned down at second to end the inning.

That lead didn't last long for the Bats. The Redbirds leadoff man reached, and while Drew Parrish (L, 0-2) retired the following hitter, his start quickly unraveled. A walk and a single loaded the bases, and a double just beyond a dive from Hinds plated two runs, erasing Louisville's lead. The Redbirds surged ahead with a sacrifice fly and extended their lead thanks to a two-run homer off Ryan Vilade's bat. Not only did Memphis go up 5-2, but it also knocked Parrish out after just two-thirds of an inning. The Redbirds sent 10 to the plate, and only on Michael Siani's second at-bat of the inning - a flyout - did Memphis' rally cease.

Neither team was content with their onslaught in the first, though. The Bats threatened with three-straight one-out hits in the second and Will Banfield delivered to score P.J. Higgins. However, the singular run proved trivial compared to Memphis' slugfest.

Jimmy Crooks stretched the Redbirds' lead to four with a two-run blast, and a single to the ensuing hitter ended Evan Kravetz' day after getting just one out. After recording just three outs, Louisville called on its third pitcher of the day, Reiver San Martin. A single put runners on first and second with nobody out.

But the Bats impressive defense mitigated any damage. A line drive from Matt Lloyd was fielded by Bats shortstop Levi Jordan on a bounce. He quickly fielded and stepped on second for a force out and threw to Rios first to retire Lloyd. Rios then threw to third, catching the lead runner in a rundown where Jordan applied the tag to complete an elusive triple-play, ending the inning. The triple play is the fifth in Louisville franchise history and the first since Aug. 25, 2022, at Toledo.

After two action-packed frames, neither team generated noise in the third inning. The Bats' triple play - the first triple play in MiLB this season - clearly swung momentum their way. Three shutout innings kept the Redbirds at bay while the Bats tried to claw back from a four-run hole.

P.J. Higgins opened the fourth with a solo shot into the Memphis bullpen, shrinking the Bats' deficit. One inning later, the Redbirds' lead dwindled to one run, as Hinds smashed a two-run homer to make it 7-6. After allowing six runs over 4.2 innings, Cornwell exited. Andre Granillo (W, 3-0) took over and kept Louisville off the board.

After containing Memphis for three frames, the Redbirds broke through in the sixth. A perfectly placed bunt and a walk put two on, and both runners came home off a Crooks single, ballooning their lead to three against Sam Moll.

Although Louisville threatened in the next half inning, opening the seventh with two walks, neither runner advanced. Memphis retired the following three hitters to retain its 9-6 advantage. Down three with just six outs to work with, the Bats again knocked on the door in the eighth. But once again, they came up empty.

Louisville certainly challenged the Redbirds through the first eight innings putting a runner on in each frame. Ultimately that didn't matter, though. Despite consistent traffic, the Bats fizzled out when they needed to flourish, going 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position. In the ninth inning, Chris Roycroft (S, 2) finally shut Louisville down 1-2-3, securing the Redbirds' 9-6 victory.

Hinds led the way for Louisville, with a homer, a double, two runs and three RBI. Higgins also excelled at the plate, going 2-3 and launching a solo shot.

The Bats (14-13) continue their six-game series against the Redbirds (16-10) on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Nick Curran will be on the call for Sports Talk 790.

