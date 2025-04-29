Knights Welcome Moms for Free on Mother's Day

April 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - This is the year to spend Mother's Day at the ballpark. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 11, all moms will receive a complimentary ticket to enjoy the 1:05pm game between the Charlotte Knights and the Memphis Redbirds.

Throughout the game, lucky moms will be able to take home giveaways and experiences that include a cruise to the Bahamas, Jewelry, Gift Baskets, and Gift Certificates. Families are welcome to go onto the field before the game for a "pre-game" catch and moms can join their kids in running the bases when the game concludes.

Once the gates open at noon, families may take advantage of several exciting activities on the concourse. The Mother's Day-themed stations will include Jewelry Making, Card Making, Family Photographs, and more. The first 100 moms in attendance will also receive a complimentary carnation.

The Charlotte Knights return home to Truist Field this evening to take on the Norfolk Tides. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 704-274-8282, in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office located at 324 S. Mint Street, or online at CharlotteKnights.com.

