RailRiders Game vs. Syracuse Postponed

April 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - Tuesday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The RailRiders and Mets will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 30. Game one is set for a 4:05 P.M. first pitch.

Allan Winans and Sean Boyle are slated to start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which seeks to end a four-game losing streak.

The RailRiders are in Upstate New York through Sunday and return to PNC Field on Tuesday, May 6, for a seven-game, six day series against the Rochester Red Wings to start a two week homestand. The Toledo Mud Hens head to Moosic from April 13 through 19, marking their first trip to NEPA since 2019. For more information on the schedule or to purchase tickets for any game, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

12-14

