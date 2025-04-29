Saints Overpower Clippers in Game-One Win

April 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS - After a forgettable road trip last week, the friendly confines of Huntington Park were a welcome sight to the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday as they opened a six-day, seven-game series with the St. Paul Saints in Ohio's capital city. Not only was it a Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night at the ballpark, it was also a doubleheader, making up a rain out from St. Paul's trip to Columbus earlier in April.

Johnathan Rodríguez didn't waste any time putting the ClipShow on the board. The Toa Baja, Puerto Rico native turned on a David Festa slider and deposited into the Huntington Park bleachers. His third longball of the year, a two-run blast, put the Clippers ahead, 2-0.

Carson McCusker cut that lead in half with one swing of the bat. The St. Paul right fielder deposited a Ryan Webb offering up and over the tall wall in right for his seventh round tripper of the season.

The top of the fifth saw the Saints tie the game on another solo home run, this time off of the bat of Anthony Prato, knotting the score at two all.

Clippers starter Ryan Webb (ND) worked five innings on the hill. He surrendered two runs on four hits, didn't walk a batter and matched a season high with six strike outs.

In the top of the sixth, Mike Ford demolished a two-run homer in the Pedialyte Porch in right, putting St. Paul in front, 4-2.

Columbus would go down in order in the seventh, giving St. Paul the victory in game-one. Clippers drop to 13-13, Saints improve to 12-13. The nightcap of tonight's doubleheader slated for a 7:35pm start time.

